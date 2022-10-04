LoL Worlds 2022 Day Four Play-Ins : Results and Qualifying Teams

The LoL Worlds 2022 Day Four delivered non-stop action to the fans. Fnatic and DRX make their way to the group stages.

Taking advantage of the play-in format, dominant teams Fnatic and DRX qualified for the group stages. They are ranked #1 in their respective groups.

The fourth day ends thus. The teams who haven’t qualified will battle in a knockout stage where the advancing teams have a chance for groups.

The teams who lose will go home. Here is the points table for day four.

The final standings of the #Worlds2022 Play-In Group Stage!

As you can see above, DRX and Fnatic dominated all the matches they were a part of.

The game between Saigon Buffalos and DRX was very close however. Some people believe DRX barely made it out, which is a good indication and a ray of hope for Saigon.

LoL Worlds 2022 Day Four: Loud, EG, and DetonatioN

All three teams here have incredible talent. However, the only problem here is they don’t have a matching flow, making them appear inconsistent.

The strategies are one-sided and do not employ all players and their abilities. Also, it will be interesting to see how this will impact the rest of the elimination matches.

While EG manages to recover from their initial losses and go 5-2 in games, LLL has won and lost three. This factor of low confidence for LLL will be a factor in the upcoming eliminations.

The same scenario is with DetonatioN Focus Me. They managed to rile up three victories without losing three times.

LLL and DetonatioN have a big-game attitude, but compared to other teams, they lack mechanical prowess.

Even if they do qualify for the groups, they will have a hard time dealing with teams like Fnatic and DRX. Evil Genuises have the circuit experience and the skill but LLL are still a little uunderexperienced.

This factor can cause a lot of problems for the men in green.

For now DRX and Fnatic make it through while the other teams have to battle it out in Knockouts.