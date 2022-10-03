LoL Worlds 2022 Day One Play Ins Results

LoL Worlds 2022 Day One saw Fnatic dominating against The Chiefs while DRX beat RNG. More about the groups below.

The LoL Worlds tournament continues to amaze fans of the game, with their favorite eSports teams putting it all on the line for the coveted trophy.

The first day dominators Fnatic won against the Chiefs, going 2-0 at the end of the day, while DRX beat RNG.

The standings after day 1 of the #Worlds2022 Play-Ins!



As you can see above, Fnatic and Mad Lions are on top of their respective groups. But all eyes are on DRX, as they managed to pull out an upset against the MSI Champions, RNG.

LoL Worlds 2022 Day One: Fnatic, DRX, and RNG

All eyes were on Fnatic as they won against both teams they were pit against. More specifically, Upset, who later got a Pentakill despite the jet lag.

With their star players performing and putting up DPS consistently, Fnatic rose to the top on day one. But let us not count out the other teams.

Beyond Gaming won their match, while Evil Genuises lost theirs. More on that later.

RNG was expected to perform better as they were MSI Champions, but they could not put up numbers and read the game well.

This factor got them the loss against DRX. Speaking of DRX, their matchup against RNG was a beautiful Play-In.

Both teams looked determined to win, but DRX’s starts and firepower got the team through in the end.

In general, there were a lot of delays between matches due to technical issues. Fans were visibly frustrated, but that quickly got out of the way once the matches began.

In the end, Fnatic was the one that felt the best since they were some issues involving jet lag and Covid-related issues. Despite that, they clutched up for Europe.

LOUD, on the other hand, had a topsy turvy day one. The team ended up with one win and one loss; however, the team itself was quite hyped to be on stage, which is a good sign.