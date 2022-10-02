Is the GTA 6 Main character female? The recent leaks show that we might get the first-ever female lead character in the series.

The past few weeks have been nothing short of eventful for the GTA community since the leaks. The fans and Twitter have had a mixed response regarding the reveal.

Some criticized it for the poor graphics, while some defended it by saying it is still early stage. But a critical part of the leaks is that the Main Character was revealed to be female, even before the leaks.

However, the gameplay touched on a Bonnie and Clyde duo named Jason and Lucia. This is an indication of the franchise involving two-person gameplay simultaneously.

Is the GTA 6 Main Character Female?

Even before the leaks, it was confirmed by IGN that GTA 6 might have a female lead character over on Twitter. We have attached the Tweet below.

GTA 6 will reportedly feature a female playable character in its campaign for the first time, and regularly add new locations through updates. https://t.co/q5TJGJL61h — IGN (@IGN) July 27, 2022



After the leaks, fans were more confident since the gameplay showed a Latina woman with a man. The game will apparently have deeper customization options.

The developers are being careful not to offend marginalized groups by “punching down” and making jokes about it through the characters.

The story details also claim that this couple will be robbers in Miami-like Vice City. Players haven’t returned to Vice City in 20+ years.

Any update on the release date?

The gameplay footage leaked showed a pre-alpha build of GTA 6. The game is easily two years away, even due to the leaked pre-alpha footage.

Although, Rockstar guarantees that there will be more interactive options for characters and even a real-world based on various interactions.

Some Rockstar Devs quit the game’s development. They claimed the studio was too slow, reporting frustration due to lack of progress.

Frustrations also mounted from the fans after the leaks. They criticized Rockstar for taking 10 years or more to release a sequel and still capitalizing on releasing GTA 5 for next-gen consoles.