LoL Worlds 2022 Groups Day Six Results

The LoL Worlds 2022 Groups Day Six gave us the winners of Group B, with DWG KIA and JD Gaming advancing to the Quarterfinals.

The LoL Worlds tournament continues to be one-sided. Specific teams continue to dominate while others fall off their thrones. Well-known organizations in Europe and NA go home empty-handed, as DWG KIA and JD offer them a straight ticket home.

Let us look at the matches and the final scoreline for Group B. Teams will play the matches deciding Group C and Group D’s fate on October 15th and 16th. Click below for the Group A results to find out which teams made it to the Quarter-Finals.

Also Read: LoL Worlds Groups Day Five Results

LoL Worlds 2022 Groups Day Six



LoL Worlds 2022 showed us that even the mighty and revered could fall in a heartbeat. Out of the matches between four teams, JD Gaming and DWG KIA dominated G2 and Evil Genuises. NA’s form was not looking too good either way, as C9 lost 5 of their matches out of 6 in total.

This means that NA needs to call an audible to let their players be better in terms of individual skill, tactics, and team play. The coordination between the DWG KIA players is breathtaking. They make any match they play look like a public server game.

JDG won their matches against G2 and EG, while DWG KIA did the same. The only redeeming quality of EG’s performance is that they beat G2. Additionally, they managed to rank third in Group B. But that doesn’t mean much since G2 and EG have the same scoreline of 1-5.

Also Read: GTA Online weekly update for 10/13/22: New Rhinehart SUV, bonus money on cargo sell missions, and more.

A tiebreaker decided the first place in the group between JD Gaming and DWG KIA. JDG came out victorious against a favored DWG and overtook them to grab first place. Therefore, both the teas qualified, leaving G2 and Evil Genuises packing for the trip home.

It will be interesting to see how Day Seven goes, considering the dominating performances we have seen so far.