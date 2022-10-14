LoL Worlds Groups Day Five Results

The LoL Worlds Groups Day Five brings us the Final Standings for Group A as Edward Gaming and T1 advance to the Quarter Finals.

The winners of Group A are already proceeding to the Quarter Finals of the LoL Worlds Tournament. T1 and Edward Gaming made it to the Tournament’s next stage, while C9 and Fnatic’s journey ended. Day Five was about Group A, as all the matches were from the same group.

Day Six will be all about Group B, and the remaining two days will include qualifying matches from Group C and D. By the end of the Groups, we will get eight teams that are qualified for the Quarter-Finals. Let us look at what happened in the Group A qualifying matches.

LoL Worlds Groups Day Five: T1 and EDG qualify

Group A is a disaster for NA and Europe. Fnatic looked dominant in the Play-Ins but failed to show up and perform on the main stage. Cloud 9 made the seed but didn’t put up a performance. Their fate was sealed because of suffering three losses out of the three matches they played.

C9 and Fnatic played the next match, which C9 capitalized on and picked up their first victory in the groups after losing the first three matches. The next match was T1 with Fnatic.T1 won without any shadow of a doubt since Fnatic’s mental was completely broken.

Edward Gaming won their matches against C9 and Fnatic back to back. This gives a huge boost to not only their minds but to the individual players too. This confidence will be instrumental coming up to the Quarter Finals as the competition gets more challenging.

T1 beat C9 in the next match of the Group A qualifiers. C9 suffered utter humiliation placing last in Group A. The last match was between T1 and Edward Gaming, the leaders of the groups. It was an entertaining face-off that T1 won, carrying the most momentum heading into the Quarter Finals.

