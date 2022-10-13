LoL Worlds 2022 Groups Day Four Results

The LoL Worlds 2022 Groups Day Four ended with a bang for Rogue and JDG Intel, while NA completely flopped by going 0-9.

LoL Worlds 2022 groups stages are turning out to be a hit, with teams from all regions leaving it all on the line. However, NA is not so lucky as every team they face dominates them. Cloud 9, EG, and 100 Thieves most likely have no hope of making it to the Knockouts.

Not unless they win all their ages and other teams falter, which is highly unlikely. Day four ends with a bang as fans are excited to see what happens, the stakes get higher, and the competition gets more challenging.

LoL Worlds Groups Day Four Results

The #Worlds2022 Group Stage standings after the first round robin! pic.twitter.com/TuuhEbVzOI — LoL Esports (@lolesports) October 11, 2022

First, let us talk about the positive aspects of Day Four as Rogue wins against Top Esports. Rogue’s win takes them directly to the top of Group C with a scoreline of 3-0. JD Gaming took over the match against G2 Esports as the latter now has a 1-2 scoreline in the tournament.

However, let us talk about the elephant in the room. NA’s top three teams that qualified for groups lost their battles against each team they were against. EG looked good in Play-Ins but is no match against teams like JD, DWG, and G2. People expected a lot from C9 and 100 Thieves as they made seeds but did not perform on the main stage.

RNG defeated C9, maintaining their form and looking like a consistent team throughout the groups. Gen.G surprised the audience by defeating Flying Oyster. Group D has consistent teams, except for 100 Thieves, who lost all matches. It will be interesting to see how NA bounces back from this humiliation, if at all.

DRX is back in form as they beat GAM Esports to register their second group win. The fans were waiting for DRX to turn up since they dominated Play-Ins by going 5-0. The top teams in each group are:

Group A – Edward Gaming

Group B – JDG Intel

Group C – Rogue

Group D – Royal Never Give Up

