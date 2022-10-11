The LoL Worlds Groups Day Three saw RNG beat Flying Oyster while NA failed to get on board. More details below.

The LoL Worlds tournament continues dominating, with all teams giving their all to secure a place in the knockouts. There are some exceptions to that, however. NA has failed to get on board for the third day. This occurrence spoils the momentum for all three teams.

The standings after day 3 of the #Worlds2022 Group Stage! pic.twitter.com/QQLJKJHeSL — LoL Esports (@lolesports) October 10, 2022



As you can see by the Tweet, All three NA Teams .i.e Cloud 9, Evil Genuises, and 100 Thieves, haven’t won a single match. These losses do not bode well for NA as their strategies, team play, and individual skills are taking a hit. Let us discuss other matches in detail.

LoL Worlds Groups Day Three Results

Edward Gaming took their status as World Champions back as they defeated Fnatic to claim the Number 1 spot in Group A. This is the first loss for Fnatic, as they looked dominant in the previous matches against Cloud 9 and T1.

Gen.G, who was having inconsistent so far in the tournament, racked up their first win against 100 Thieves. Rogue racked up a win against GAM Esports as they remain undefeated in the tournament. T1 beat Cloud 9 and increased their group score to 2-1, while C9 remains at a subpar 0-3.

Even though T1 beat C9, they appear to be a little backward in their game. The same magic seen in LCK is not seen here. However, Group A looks to be the most fun place to look at. The first three teams are looking to get out of the groups to qualify for Knockouts quickly.

Meanwhile, C9 is stuck with a 0-3 scoreline, and their chances of qualifying are stretched thin. It seems like this could be the end for the blue boys.

RNG defeated the CTBC Flying Oyster to take first place in Group D. DRX got on board by beating Top Esports. DRX looked dominant in the play-ins but failed to show up on the second day against Rogue. With this win, they capture third place in Group C with a score of 1-1.

