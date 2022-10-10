LoL Worlds 2022 Groups Day One Results

The LoL Worlds 2022 Groups are off to a flying start, with Fnatic quickly getting on the board along with T1 and Royal Never Give Up.

The LoL worlds tournament has begun, and the group stages are off to a fiery start. All teams are bringing their A-game, but some are just built differently. Due to the sheer star power of the teams, the opening matches were too hot to handle. However, T1 pulled off a monumental upset when they beat defending champions EDG.

In addition, Fnatic beat NA Team Cloud 9 to get on the board. Let us look at the matches between the teams in detail.

LoL Worlds 2022 Groups Day One

The points table above shows the result after the first day of play. As you can see, Fnatic is on top of Group A. However, the thing to talk about is EDG losing to T1 since, as defending champions, they needed to uphold their reputation.

They regained second place in Group A through this victory, with Fnatic on top. T1 racked up the win in just 22 minutes, which shocked the stream. Fans regard Faker as the MVP of the match; rightly so, getting a 22-minute victory over the defending champions is not easy.

In addition, RNG defeated Geng.G while DWG KIA picked up a victory over G2 Esports. Flying Oyster beat 100 Thieves, while EG lost to JD Gaming. So far, it is not a good start for NA, we will know more as the tournament progresses and the players get used to the meta and strats.

Cloud 9 is a consistent team in the NA Pro scene, and everyone expected the blue boys to rack up a quick victory over Fnatic. But the latter looked dominant and beat the boys in blue by sheer skill and coordinated attacks. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the tournament builds up for matches between NA and Europe.

DRX hasn’t played a single game in Groups yet and was dominant in Play-Ins; it will be interesting to see what they do against other teams.