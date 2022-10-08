LOUD pancada and Sacy to transfer to Sentinels

Valorant Champons Winners LOUD pancada and Sacy will transfer to the Sentinels Valorant roster. They plan to build a super team.

LOUD Players Bryan”pancada” Luna and Gustavo”Sacy Rossi are planning to transfer to the Sentinels. They are on a list of four new acquisitions: zekken and dephh from Xset. Sentinels plan to build a super team with experience pieces from different Valorant players with varying skill levels.

For TenZ fans, it is a happy and serene sight as he will retain his position in the team as the resident Chamber player. However, fans are unhappy to see their favorite Major winners split like this.

The previous roster consisted of Dapr, ShahZaM, SicK, TenZ, and zombs. Zombs got benched earlier in 2022, while ShahZaM was removed quite recently. His removal sparked a huge controversy which we have already covered. SicK had to drop out of LCQ due to family issues while Dapr was still part of the team.

The Acquisition of pancada and Sacy

With franchising coming up, teams are picking up good players worldwide. Sacy and pancada are on a long list of people Sentinels is acquiring to ensure their Ascension League team is up to the mark. The Acquisition of Sacy and pancada was preceded by zekken and dephh.

However, the deal has still not gone down between the players and the organization, and it is a potential acquisition. However, most players and fans think it will not be suitable for the team to acquire both players even though they are world champions.

The reason being the language barrier ad communication issues. Brazilians’ communication style can affect how the team comms overall, and their accents might hinder communication. But the team has months to prepare for the tournaments, which is a good sign.

Here is a video breaking down exactly what is happening with these roster changes. Sacy and pancada were absolute gems in ensuring LOUD won the Valorant tournament. It will be interesting to see how they function in an NA team if the deal goes down.

