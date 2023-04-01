M80 Wins Valorant North America Mid-Season Face-Off by Defeating G2 Esports

M80 has been the pinnacle of consistency in the Tier 2 NA Valorant scene for these past months. They defeated G2 esports which had powerful members. However, M80 should not be discounted as they were the core of Ghost Gaming. However, there is a lot to unpack about their performance and how they became the best team in NA Tier 2 in such a short while.

M80 Demolish G2 Esports to Win the Valorant NA Mid-Season Faceoff

Given above are the highlights for the game which you can properly enjoy. In terms of M80’s performance, they had teamwork and better strats than G2. However, you cannot discount G2’s skills. The leadership of ShahZaM allowed them to defeat The Guard and qualify for the finals. However, M80 is the most consistent team in Valorant Tier 2 currently. They have lost only a single match out of the last 9 they have played.

Koalanoob has emerged as one of the most hardworking Jett players in NA and supported by Zander’s IGLing and Nismo’s utility usage, they emerged victorious. The match went to four maps and the final scoreline was 3-1. G2 took the first map but M80 came back and did not let G2 take any other map afterward. The scoreline for those four matches was as follows: 10-13, 13-10, 13-5, and 13-3. The Guard emerged as one of the favorites and they were performing well but could not defeat G2 and M80.

M80, The Guard, and G2 will return in Split 2 which will happen sometime after Masters. There are many things that can change until then, most importantly the meta. The team compositions will vary with the introduction of Gekko and also the teams will have more practice and they will return stronger. For now, M80 are the MSI champions, but for this reason, they are in the firing line.

People will analyze their status in order to beat them and improve on the champions. However, the same applies to M80. They can have more time to secure their team comps and do the additional practice. M80 wins a $30,000 prize pool along with a reputation boost. For now, people will shift their focus to VCT Americas where the first match is between Sentinels and 100T. You can check the details for that match here. For more Valorant news and content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!