Sentinels vs. 100T Americas Valorant League: Date, Time, Where to Watch!

Sentinels and 100T are set to clash against each other at the beginning of VCT Americas. Both Valorant organizations got knocked out of the Lock In event. However, there are many differences between the teams in terms of their form. Sentinels have been in bad form ever since last year and cannot maintain consistency even after the acquisition of Sacyy and Pancada. 100T, on the other hand, has a consistent performance, there are slight problems, however.

Sentinels vs 100T: Teams, Where to Watch, Valorant Head to Head, and More!

Sentinels picked up Sacyy and Pancada from LOUD. 100T replaced Will with Cryocells from XSET. That being said, let us take a look at the lineup.

Sentinels

TenZ

Zekken

Dephh

Sacyy

Pancada

Marved (Substitute)

100T

Stellar

Bang

Cryocells

Derrek

Asuna

The match is set to take place on April 1st. But for IST timings, the game will start on April 2nd 1:30 AM. People can convert the IST timings to their region through a convertor. You can look at the full schedule here.

Sentinels has lost four of the last five matches they played while 100T have won 4 of the five matches they played. In terms of head to head, Sentinels have won 7 of the 10 matches they have played. However, fans are expecting 100T to take home this match since they have been a lot more consistent than Sentinels. In addition, the core of 100T have been together for quite a while. Sentinels could not adjust to their newest roster due to communication differences.

However, the Sentinels have been preparing a lot in terms of their composition and communication. Hopefully, we can see a glimpse of the old Sentinels in this game.

Where to Watch?

One can watch this match in the official Valorant Twitch or Youtube Channel. However, for the best quality we recommend tuning in on the VCT Americas Twitch Channel. We do not know if Tarik will be hosting a watch party for this match.

That is everything you need to know about the Americas match between these two teams. Which one are you supporting? Let’s discuss! For more Valorant content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!