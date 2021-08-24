“Ja’Marr Chase and Deshaun Watson are gonna be like Tom Brady and Randy Moss in the prison yard.”: NFL Fans go crazy as allegations arise against the Bengals rookie Wide Reciever

Bengals rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase is being accused of battery by his baby mama. The rookie has had a mostly disappointing preseason and this adds on to all the lows.

With the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted WR Ja’Marr Chase from Louisiana State University, the alma mater of franchise QB and former first overall pick Joe Burrow. Burrow and Chase were teammates as the LSU Tigers won the National Championship.

Chase was one of the best prospects in the 2021 draft class, and was the first WR off the board as the Bengals looked to put pieces around Burrow to help him succeed.

The pick however, came as a surprise to many. One of the main reasons for the failure of the Bengals in the 2020-21 NFL season was the problems they had at offensive line. Pro Football Focus ranked their O-line at 30th out of 32 teams, as a result of which Joe Burrow suffered from a torn ACL and MCL putting his rookie season to an end.

Fans expected the front office to address those issues by drafting either Penei Sewell or Rashawn Slater, two of the best O-line prospects in the draft. They were taken by surprise when the team drafted the WR instead.

The Bengals could’ve had Penei Sewell….. this is why they don’t succeed. — Kylee Sullenberger (@TSF_Sully) August 20, 2021

Incompetence from the Bengals rookie?

The worst nightmare for Bengals fans might be coming true though, in more ways than one.

In a 17-13 preseason loss to the Washington Football Team, Chase was targeted three times. He dropped the ball on all three occasions. All three catches, according to fans, should have been made by the highly touted WR prospect.

#Bengals 5th overall rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase had 3 targets against #WFT He dropped all 3 passes.pic.twitter.com/aqQ4nRQ6RY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 21, 2021

Ja’Marr Chase allegedly beat his baby mama

The latest development on the WR, however, is something away from the football field. The mother of his child, Ambar Nicole, took to Instagram to accuse Chase of “Putting his hands on a pregnant female” and then proceeded to cuss him out. This makes fans believe that Chase laid his hands on Nicole, who is pregnant with his child.

JaMarr Chase’s baby mama: pic.twitter.com/DNxx7EiJhm — All Sports Culture (@ASCSportsMedia) August 24, 2021

The NFL obviously takes these accusations very seriously, as we have seen with the recent allegations of sexual harassment against Texans QB Deshaun Watson. Chase’s status, week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, is definitely in jeopardy now.

NFL fans have been quick to respond to the situation. Some are making fun of Chase and some even defending him, saying that the allegations might be false. This particular fan took to Twitter to point out that Deshaun Watson and Ja’Marr Chase are going to ball out like Tom Brady and Randy Moss in the prison yard. Hilarious.

Deshaun Watson and Ja’Marr Chase in the prison yard.. pic.twitter.com/i7tpNPH81R — Gianni (@Gianni2225) August 24, 2021

