“I’d be the type of owner to challenge players to a 1v1”: Udonis Haslem stakes claim to Pat Riley for ownership stake on Miami Heat after 19-year veteran’s NBA retirement

Udonis Haslem believes he would break all white-collar owner stereotypes if the Miami Heat ever made him a co-owner of the franchise.

Unless you’re a positively casual NBA fan, there’s no way you haven’t heard of Udonis Haslem. This is a Miami-born lad, a law unto himself in the city he’s made his very own.

Haslem played for the Florida Gators during his 4-year college career, making the NCAA Tournament each time. He declared for the 2002 NBA Draft, going undrafted before moving to France as a pro.

It didn’t take long for the NBA to recognize what they were missing out in the combative forward. Haslem came back to American shores the following year, signing with the Miami Heat for a minimum deal.

Over the course of his 19-year NBA career, Udonis Haslem has displayed professionalism like few others. He sets the tone in the locker room for the Heat, which is why he’s still a contracted player. But Haslem doesn’t want his role to stop right there.

“I’d be the type of owner to challenge players to a 1v1”: Udonis Haslem

Speaking to Ira Winderman, Heat beat writer for the Sun Sentinel, Haslem expressed his burning desire to be a owner at the franchise whose blood he bleeds from the bottom of his heart. After all, few people have set Heat culture like their in-house vet:

“I think everything that I’ve been about these last couple of years has been focused on moving the needle, has been from a position of ‘How can I impact winning without playing?’ Well, you see how I impact winning without being on the court.”

“I don’t think I have to sit behind a desk. That’s the different kind of owner I’d be. I’d be the owner that’s out in the community. I would be out there shaking hands and kissing babies.”

“I’d be the owner that’s at every game, every practice. I’d be the owner that’s engaged with the players. I would be the owner that might challenge you to a one-on-one, to see if you can beat me.”

Udonis Haslem as a Miami Heat owner would undoubtedly be the stuff of fairytales. And if his vigor in the players’ role is any indication, he will bring the same work ethic to the FO.