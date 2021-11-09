“Markieff Morris deserved to get fouled by Nikola Jokic”: Nuggets MVP speculated to be suspended following hard foul on Heat forward resulting in double ejection

Nikola Jokic barrels through Markieff Morris after the latter gave him a hard foul, resulting in the two being ejected from the game.

Nikola Jokic off the court doesn’t seem like a guy who’s all too aggressive as he’s always seen in high spirits during interviews and media availability. However, he’s shown flashes of having a short temper while on NBA hardwood, usually seen arguing/ pleading his case with referees for a call that he doesn’t particularly agree with.

Markieff Morris on the other hand, like his brother Marcus, has always been a tough person to handle when on the court. What Markieff may lack in offensive skill, he makes up with a brute sense of physicality. His personality also matches the way he plays at time, with tonight not being an exception.

The Miami Heat, seemingly on the tail end of their effort to come back against the Denver Nuggets, got into quite the ugly brawl against the reigning MVP and his squad.

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris exchange blows.

With the Nuggets about to run away with a blowout win over the Heat, Markieff Morris took to center court with just under 3 minutes left in the game to shove Nikola Jokic quite hard. This led to the Nugs center becoming enraged, leading to him using his shoulder to absolutely barrel through the Heat forward.

This led to both teams’ staff members and players getting into it, requiring separation from one another. While all this was happening, Morris laid on the ground, writhing in pain for over 5 minutes straight. A stretcher was brought out but he eventually mustered enough power to leave the floor on his own.

Jokic and Markieff Morris both got ejected after exchanging fouls during Nuggets-Heat. Morris was hurt but walked off the floor under his own power. pic.twitter.com/ReXnjRTHzu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2021

As expected, both players were ejected but with the way Nikola Jokic retaliated, it’s safe to assume that the league will be handing out a substantial fine and suspension to their 2021 NBA MVP.