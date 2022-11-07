Overwatch 2: How to Level up the Battle Pass Fast

This article will look at how you can get battle pass XP quicker to unlock goodies in Overwatch 2. Keep reading.

The battle pass has a variety of cool skins and goodies you can get. Plus, Blizzard’s announcement about Ramattra, the new character locked behind tier 55, needs you to grind harder than before. However, the fans were not happy with this decision.

Besides that, the battle pass for free-to-play players can give sustainable rewards if you follow the grind. That is why we will provide tips to help you get that battle pass XP a little faster.

How to get Battle pass XP Faster in Overwatch 2

Play More During Double XP

Double XP days are primarily available on Weekends when the player count is at its highest. But it is crucial to take advantage of that since many players miss out on all the great rewards. Every match you play will give you an XP boost that will help you complete those Challenges needed for that sweet battle pass XP.

Complete Daily and Weekly Challenges

The best thing about these challenges is that they are doable and refreshed over time. These challenges are a treasure trove of XP, and not taking advantage of that would be a waste. That is why you must ensure that you compete for your daily and weekly challenges for battle pass XP before focusing on anything else.

Overwatch 2 Lifetime Challenges

Lifetime challenges are permanent challenges present in the game that give lesser XP but are very easy to do. They have simple missions like Winning with a supporting character and things like that. They award 500 XP or lesser, but they are a quick and easy start to the XP grind.

Play with Friends

Unless you love grinding the game or are a professional player, it is essential not to get bored when playing. Plus, FPS games tend to fatigue the player mentally, which is why you must play with your friends, so the grind is more effortless and not repetitive.

