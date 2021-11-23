“MF’s got us in a jail cell”: SEN SHAHZAM on Riot locking down Sentinels for 5 straight days in quarantine.

Sen Shahzam speaks out about how the Covid quarantine restrictions of Riot makes him feel like being in a prison.

Shahzam is the IGL for the Sentinels Valorant team. They reached Berlin for Valorant Champions yesterday along with his team.

Sentinels were the first team who qualified for Valorant Champions. They are still one of the best NA teams to date. After gaining TenZ from Cloud9, Sentinels have been unstoppable.

This was after a week of peaceful vacation in LA with their loved ones. The Sentinels Valorant team made it to Berlin along with all of the qualified teams. But following up with the pandemic restrictions, Riot forced the team into a mandatory 5-day quarantine.

Sen Shahzam Replies to Sen Sick’s Tweet

Following up on the quarantine restrictions, Sick ended up tweeting about the quarantine food that Riot is giving their players. According to Sick, the players are restricted to certain spaces.

However, Sentinels Shahzam took to Twitter to hilarious talk about their situation.

mfs got us in a jail cell, there’s a guard seated in front of my room making sure I don’t leave — ShahZaM (@ShahZaMk) November 22, 2021

Shaz is just pulling people’s legs here, as he replied to the C9 Blue Vanity comment by saying “we’re just making jokes lol“.

uhh who said they shouldn’t? we’re just making jokes lol — ShahZaM (@ShahZaMk) November 22, 2021

We think this is a good move by Riot, following the disasters in NA LCQ Lan Event. In fact, this quarantine will also guarantee a safe and issues-free event for Valorant gamers.