Valorant Agent Chamber: How will Valorant’s newest agent change meta?

Valorant Game designer, Max Orcane, provided us with his views. Where does Valorant Agent 17, Chamber, fall in Meta?

The Sentinel-class of agents mostly relies on traps and vision to defend bombsites. With the addition of Chamber, the game is expected to change significantly.

Chamber is the first Sentinel in Valorant, with minimal utility. The primary task of Chamber players is to hold sites by aggression and brute force.

For Chamber weapon is the Utility. But, how does that stack up against general site holding modus operandi?

Where does Chamber fall in the Valorant agent pool?

When agent 17 was first introduced on 21st October, most people assumed a new fragger is imminent. Well, they are not wrong on any count.

Chamber is a sentinel class fragger. The combination is for teams who dominate with early Operators. High risk, high reward.

Traditional defenders have traps and data gathering skills. With the limited utility, Chamber has a hard time holding a space. The agent needs to reposition once in a while.

You’ve seen him in game, now add a little Chamber to your background. pic.twitter.com/D8Fx1G1XjS — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 16, 2021

4 guns, 2 teleport anchors and a slow trap. So, a difficult proposition for conservative defenders who play Cypher or Killjoy.

But, in the right hands, the opportunity is enormous. A cool flashy Sentinel is a welcome addition. But, is the nomenclature flawed?

Chamber is an ultra-orthodox defender. So why in Valorant?

You’ve made quite the first impression, Monsieur Chamber. pic.twitter.com/CAvsIm9c94 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 17, 2021

Max Orcane thinks that Chamber is not becoming a main for the most part. The primary and only objective is to decimate the attackers.

While teams like Liquid make use of two Ops early, it is not a good economic choice. Buying 2 of the most expensive weapons, is quite a risk to take if you could lose. Chamber might help solve that problem.

A good defender can dish out enough damage to get an Ultimate every 4 rounds. 5 shots of modded Operator for the French specialist.

Hence, “one bullet, one kill“. Do not miss it.

Is the Meta changing then?

Chamber goes live, 5-stack at any rank, bugs and more. Read it in Patch Notes 3.10: https://t.co/7L8ONtRmsD pic.twitter.com/QEtJfMmsXo — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 16, 2021

We do not expect any major meta shifts. There is nothing mind-boggling or broken about the agent as of now.

It brings back the original brute force site defence strat. We see it every day in CS:GO.

Gamers who focus more on gunplay will welcome Agent Chamber. As a result, expect tough matches with changes in the ranked meta.

As a result, Chamber is a hybrid Sentinel. Catching enemies off-guard will be the key. Who knew?

Valorant Agent Chamber, welcome to the Fracture.

