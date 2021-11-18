Valorant Champions 2021: Teams, Format, Groups, Schedule, Timing and Everything Else You Need To Know

Valorant Champions 2021: Take a look at the teams, Groups, Schedules, the timing for the most-awaited Valorant lan tournament, Valorant Champions.

Valorant Champions is valorant’s biggest tournament for 2021, with over 16 teams from across the world. These Teams will be competing for the title of “Valorant Champions 2021”.

Many teams from across the world have sweat blood and tears to make it into this tournament. Through Masters, Challengers, and Last Chance Qualifiers out of almost 100 teams, 16 teams have made it into this tournament. Let’s take a look at the final teams selected for Champions.

Teams For Champions

EMEA – 4 teams Acend Fnatic Gambit Esports Team Liquid

North America – 3 teams Cloud9 Sentinels Team Envy

Brazil – 3 teams Vivo Keyd Furia Team Vikings

Korea – 1 team Vision Strikers

Japan – 1 teams Crazy Raccoon

LATAM – 1 team KRU Esports

SEA – 3 teams X10 Esports Team Secret Full Sense



Groups For Champions

The 16 teams are divided into 4 groups of 4. The teams selected in each group are done randomly, through a chit selection method. And the selections process is then shared live on social media platforms. The draw for valorant champions took place on 18th November 2021.

After the draw, the pools set for champions groups stage is as follows:

Pool-1 – NA #1, EMEA #1, KR, M3 Winner

Pool-2 – NA #2, EMEA #2, LATAM, BR #1

Pool-3 – NA LCQ, EMEA LCQ, SEA #1, JP

Pool-4 – BR 2, SEA 2, SAm LCQ, APAC LCQ

Valorant Champions Group Stage Schedule

There are a total of 4 groups(A, B, C, D). In each group, there are 4 teams. From the group stage, 2 teams will be selected for the playoffs. From each group, the team selected through the upper bracket will be the higher seed. Whereas, the team selected from the eliminations bracket will be the lower seed. The seeding of each team will affect their placement in the playoffs.

Valorant Champions Schedules and Timing

Wednesday, Dec 1

6 am PDT: Vision Strikers Vs Full Sense

9 am PDT: Team Vikings Vs Crazy Raccoon

12 pm PDT: Fnatic Vs Cloud 9 Blue

Thursday, Dec 2

6 am PDT: Gambit Vs Team Secret

9 am PDT: KRU Esports Vs Team Liquid

12 pm PDT: Sentinals Vs Furia

Friday, Dec 3

6 am PDT: Ascend Vs Keyd Stars

9 am PDT: Envy Vs X10 Esports

12 pm PDT: TBD

Saturday, Dec 4

6 am PDT: TBD

9 am PDT: TBD

12 pm PDT: TBD

Sunday, Dec 5

6 am PDT: TBD

9 am PDT: TBD

12 pm PDT: TBD

Monday, Dec 6

6 am PDT: TBD

9 am PDT: TBD

12 pm PDT: TBD

Tuesday, Dec 7

9 am PDT: TBD

12 pm PDT: TBD

The 8 teams selected from the group play, will then move on to play the playoffs starting between 8-12th December.

How to Watch Champions

Valorant Champions be live-streamed on valorant’s twitch and youtube channels. And they will also be re-broadcast on the same channels for those who miss the live matches.

Other platforms to keep in touch with Valorant’s Official Accounts are:

