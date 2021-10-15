“Valorant NA LCQ temporarily postponed for 12 days” : Version1’s Director of Esports comments on VCT NA LCQ being delayed

Valorant NA LCQ Lan event being postponed for 12 days. And to be held an online event after teams reach their respective boot camps.

Valorant NA LCQ was designed to be a Lan event. Where top 8 teams would compete to book their seats for Valorant Champions at the end of the year. Meanwhile, Sentinels and Envy have already reserved their spot in Valornt Champions.

But based on recent events with FaZe members testing false positive for their covid tests. Rise Nation refusing to participate with the disadvantage of playing on stage PCs when FaZe would be playing on their home PCs. To maintain the integrity of the event Valorant postponed day 2 of LCQ.

Official Statement on further event rulings released By Valorant

Based on the incident regarding FaZe Clan and Rise Nation, Valorant postponed Day 2 of VCT NA LCQ to come up with a solution. After reviewing their options Valorant finally released a statement.

Valorant community thinks that this is the best solution Riot can come up with right now. The events which took place would not have occurred if not for the Covid pandemic.

Honestly, I feel that Riot is doing its best, especially when it is their first LAN in the region. We feel that most of this stuff will be fixed and we won’t have to fret about this ever again.

The other LANs organised by Version1 had no hiccups. So, I believe they will get it together, eventually.

Comments from Version 1 coach on Valorant LCQ delay and reschedule



On 15th October Version1 posted a video where their director of esports Jacob Trobaugh talks about the situation. Jacob states, “Valorant LCQ is temporarily postponed for a minimum of 12 days and will continue as an Online event”.