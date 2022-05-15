“Michael Jordan, Paul George, and Derrick Rose join the list!”: Kevin Love talks about the top five NBA comeback seasons

Kevin Love just had an incredible comeback season. However, he still reckons players like Michael Jordan and Paul George had better seasons.

When an NBA player gets injured or is out for a considerably long period of time, their comeback might not go as planned. Players lack the speed and guile when they come back from a long hiatus.

It seldom happens that players can find their footing after a big injury. More players have been rotated out of the league due to big injuries than those that have made a comeback.

Kevin Love just put up a brilliant comeback season. After being out for an extended period of time, there were doubts about his return to form.

Kevin just proved all his doubters wrong. Coming off the bench, he put up 13-7-2. Solid numbers from a player whose career could have been over.

Kevin Love picks his season along with Michael Jordan and Paul George’s seasons as the best NBA comeback seasons

In a sit-down interview with broadcaster Taylor Rooks, Kevin Love was asked what his top 5 NBA comeback seasons were?

Kevin Love’s favorite NBA comeback seasons 🙏 Who would you put on this list? (@ATT) pic.twitter.com/lGnAUkgsXh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2022

He choose Michael Jordan’s first comeback, Paul George’s return from injury, his own season, Derrick Rose’s return from his ACL tear, and his friend Channing Frye’s return from injury.

It is hard to argue with K-Love’s list. The players on the list had some of the most remarkable turnarounds from injury.

Who do you think deserves to be on the list? Have we missed out on some names? Comment down below.

