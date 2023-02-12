Minecraft: Archeology will Be an Integral Part of Update 1.20; Details Below!

Minecraft is releasing a new update soon with Archeology being a big part of it. This article will cover the details of the same.

The newest 1.20 update will have lots of new archeological-based content for the players. Mojang has worked a lot to integrate new recipes, materials, and story content in the update. This article will take a look at the things which will be resent in the update. Let us take a look at the things we can expect.

Minecraft 1.20 to Have Massive Archeology-Based Content; Check out What’s In Store

The first thing you should know is that desert temples will be the first digging site you will encounter during the update. It is a given that if it’s an archeological update, there will be a lot of digging. There will be other dig sites in the game but they will be revealed later.

New suspicious sand blocks will be exclusively available near the desert temples. We do not know the purpose of these blocks since Mojang has not revealed their use. A new brush tool will also be available to craft for players. Typically brushes are used to wipe off the sand from the bones and clean off areas, in the update, the brush will reveal items inside special blocks.

Pottery shards and pots can be crafted in the new update. This is a prominent and central part of the archeological update. Players can collect pottery shards and once they have enough they can combine them to make pots.

However, the best part about all of this is that you will be able to try these in just a few days as Mojang is planning to release them soon. We do not know the exact date but we will let you know soon. For more Minecraft news, stay tuned at The SportsRush! Check out this article for more information on this update.

