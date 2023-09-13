New Game Releases Coming Out in October 2023: Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Sonic & More

October is going to be a good month for gamers are several guaranteed best sellers are going to release in the month. This short piece will look at all the new game releases for October 2023 that will take the gaming world by storm.

Advertisement

We are in the midst of September at the time of writing and popular titles like Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3 are out already. As gamers prepare for the month of October, we are going to look at everything you need to know about the best releases for the next month.

We will look at their release date, the story, and how important the game is for their franchises. We will also discuss these new releases‘ future and how they can impact the gaming world. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best New Game Releases for October 2023

8. Hellboy Web of Wyrd

7. Detective Pikachu Returns

6. Assassin’s Creed Mirage

5. Sonic Superstars

4. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

3. Forza Motorsport

2. Alan Wake 2

1. Spider-Man 2

The Best New Game Releases for October 2023

These new releases will have lots of appeal and are the most anticipated games in 2023, especially Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2. 2023 so far has been a really successful year for gaming. We got releases such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield, Final Fantasy, Oxenfree 2, Diable 4, Street Fighter 6, and so on.

There has been a universal appeal for every one of these titles and fans cannot wait to see what lies ahead for these franchises. That being said, the year has a lot to offer still as we head into the month of October in some time. Let us take a look at what the best games are for the upcoming month.

(We have attached gameplay for each mentioned game for better understanding)

8. Hellboy Web of Wyrd

Developer: Upstream Arcade

Upstream Arcade Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment

Good Shepherd Entertainment Release Date: October 4, 2023

October 4, 2023 Platforms: Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch

The developers of the game, Upstream Arcade used Mike Mignola’s art who is the Creator of Hellboy as inspiration to design this game. It is an action brawler that is sure to knock the socks off of gamers. Hellboy Web of Wyrd is set to release for multiple platforms and is sure to be a good break from the different high graphics, action-adventure genre.

Advertisement

The comic book art style and the arcade gameplay are a breath of fresh air. This game is sure to be the dark horse of all the October releases and will dazzle everyone with its style. It is a beat ’em up with dungeon-crawler elements to it. Finally, it is also a posthumous role for Lance Reddick before passing. The game will be a sure-fire tribute remembering the life of the great actor.

You can check out some gameplay for the same in the trailer above which showcases some voice acting and the game’s art style. Not much is known about the game’s other features or the storyline except the things seen in gameplay footage. However, it is sure to be a good tribute to Lance Reddick’s legacy and a fun game by itself.

7. Detective Pikachu Returns

Developer: Creatures

Creatures Publisher: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company

Nintendo, The Pokemon Company Release Date: October 6, 2023

October 6, 2023 Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Releasing exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, Detective Pikachu Returns continues the story of the 2018 game. It reunites Detective Tim Goodman with Pikachu as they are still in search of Tim’s father and occasionally navigating Detective Pikachu’s origin. The game will have other Pokemon that you can use in various sections as well.

This cozy pseudo-visual novel game is sure to be fun for all ages as it throws you into the casual Rhyme City where you have to solve mysteries and gather clues to advance in the story. There are different side missions you will have to complete as well which can be good if you are one of those folks who like to complete everything before the final mission.

Primarily, this game is meant to be a treat for Pokemon fans of all ages. It is also a clever way to introduce young ones to get into the mystery genre franchise. The game is set to release on October 6th, just a couple of days after Hellboy. However, the only sad thing is that it is exclusive to the Switch and not other consoles.

6. Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Developer: Ubisoft Bordeaux

Ubisoft Bordeaux Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: October 5, 2023 (Consoles and PC), 2024 (iOS)

October 5, 2023 (Consoles and PC), 2024 (iOS) Platforms: Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and iOS

For people who grew up playing Assassin’s Creed 2 and some of the later versions, this game is going to induce a feeling of nostalgia. The Assassin’s Creed franchise is going back to its routes with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. For people who have played this game, the reviews have been stellar. On top of that, it is also going to be released for iOS in the coming year. In comparison to other editions of the game like Valhalla or Origins, it will be a comparatively smaller game with only 15-20 hours of campaign.

The game is set in the city of Baghdad and follows the character of Basim. He is equipped with an arsenal of old-school weapons such as smoke bombs, hidden blades, and poison darts. The core elements that made the Assassin’s Creed games stand out like the parkour, the stealth, the combat, and the mission design are there. It is sure to dazzle players when it releases and it will be a reward for the players who have stuck playing the games of this franchise through thick and thin.

5. Sonic Superstars

Developer: Arzest, Sonic Team

Arzest, Sonic Team Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: October 17, 2023

October 17, 2023 Platforms: Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch

For fans of both Sonic the Hedgehog and the side-scrolling genre, Sonic Superstars is going to be a blast from the past retold using modern graphics. The gameplay is old school and 2D similar to the 90s and truly brings Sonic home to his roots. Fans are excited to take a look at how the developers have kept the roots of the game but have modernized it to fit the current generation.

The world is rendered in 3D but it is set on a 2D plane as players are required to complete various levels to eventually have a fight with Eggman and Fang the Sniper. Players can either play as Sonic or choose from three other characters; Knuckles, Amy, or Tails. Each of them has unique abilities that can help navigate, traverse, and take out enemies in the side-scrolling game.

There is going to be a local multiplayer mode supporting up to four players at once and also a PvP mode which can be played both online and locally.

4. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Nintendo EPD Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: October 20, 2023

October 20, 2023 Platforms: Nintendo Switch

The Mario franchise’s platforming roots can never be beaten. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a new addition to the world of Mario and is set to be successful in its own right. Mario is back to its roots; although we haven’t seen a Marios side-scrolling adventure since 2012. Players have the ability to choose from fan-favorite characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Toadette, Yoshi, and Nabbit.

Just like Sonic Superstars, it supports local multiplayer and the objective like any other side scroller is to complete the level by avoiding enemies and dangerous traps. The game also has new power-ups that you can collect that let you transform into an elephant, create bubbles that capture enemies, and so on. There are also various perks that let you give various passive buffs.

The new edition of Mario is going to be epic on all scales since the fan-favorite franchise returns to its roots in grand fashion. From the gameplay trailer above, it looks flawless, and smooth and executes well in terms of its classical gameplay mechanics.

3. Forza Motorsport

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Turn 10 Studios Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release Date: October 10, 2023

October 10, 2023 Platforms: Xbox X/S and PC

Rewinding the clocks back and starting anew, Forza Motorsport is going to begin again with its latest installment released this October. Bound to be one of the best new game releases for October 2023, it is the Thirteenth release in the Forza franchise and the eighth release in the Motorsport series. This could have been Motorsport 8 but the developers decided to go back and ensure that the franchise gets a reboot. The title will have better graphics than its previous editions and more cars.

On release, the game is rumored to have around 500 vehicles with 800 different upgrades. A lot of them will be making a return from the other Motorsport franchises. The game has various features such as ray tracing, damage model changes, tire wear, defined damage, and so on. There is a single-player mode along with different online multiplayer modes. There are four different DLC packs that are going to be available at launch as well.

Chris Esaki, the creative director of the game has described the game to be the “most technically advanced racing game of all time.” This bodes well for all the Forza and Racing Sim fans out there. You can check out some official gameplay above.

2. Alan Wake 2

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment Publisher: Epic Games Publishing

Epic Games Publishing Release Date: October 27, 2023

October 27, 2023 Platforms: Xbox X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC

Remedy Entertainment, the creators of Max Payne are going to release Alan Wake 2, a sequel to the first which received critical acclaim. Essentially, the story is about novelist, Alan Wake who has been stuck in an alternate dimension for more than 13 years. He attempts to escape the dimension by writing a survival horror story of his own. The sequel has different gameplay themes in comparison to the first one.

The first Alan Wake had themes of horror attached to its action-adventure premise. However, the sequel is taking alternative routes as it is now a complete survival horror story. Players can switch between Saga Anderson, the character that Alan has made for his novel, and Alan himself. You have various firearms and a flashlight at your disposal to fight various enemies. There are tons of detective elements which makes it further interactive and there is also a 3D menu which has been praised by lots of players.

There are multiple manuscripts and a dialogue tree system that is going to make the game even more fun to play. Check out the first 11 minutes of gameplay above.

1. Spider-Man 2

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: October 20, 2023

October 20, 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 5

Undoubtedly one of the most hyped releases of 2023, Spider-Man 2 is set to dazzle every PlayStation 5 screen in the world. The story will follow the characters of Peter Parker and Miles Morales navigate the world as Spider-Men and see the consequences of Peter wearing the Symbiote Suit. Venom is going to be a standout and we will also see most of Spider-Man’s rogues gallery show up in the movie.

Fans all over the world saw the gameplay trailer and the combat looks great. Along with that, the game improves on the previous combat system and integrates the Symbiote into the gameplay flawlessly. The game is set roughly 10 months after the Miles Morales game. We will also witness the return of fan-favorite characters like Mary Jane Watson, J. Jonah Jameson, and Yuri Watanabe.

The game will also introduce Curtis Connors, Kraven the Hunter, and Venom. The game’s free roam will be improved as Insomniac has introduced the infamous web wings and additional stealth sequences. This in tow makes Spider-Man 2 undoubtedly the best game to release in October this year.

Well, that was our list. These are some of the best new game releases scheduled for October 2023. For more Gaming news, click here and stay tuned at The SportsRush.