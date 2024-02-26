Gerald Morris Rainbow Six: Did Deimos Feature in Previous Rainbow Six Games?

As Rainbow Six Seige moves into its ninth year, Ubisoft has introduced a new masked operator for the first season, Operation Deadly Omen. This new operator is being called Deimos, but this is not the first time this character has been featured in the Rainbow Six franchise. Deimos will be available will available at launch as part of the Premium Battle Pass. After two weeks, he can be unlocked for 25,000 Renown or 600 R6 Credits.

Those who have played the first three Rainbow Six titles might recognize Deimos as a pretty popular character. If you thought so, you are absolutely right, as this new masked character is the former Rainbow Six operator Gerald Morris. This character last appeared in the 2003 tactical FPS, Rainbow Six 3: Raven Shield. Moreover, Deimos becomes the first operator from the original Rainbow Six title to return in Seige.

Morris was originally part of Rainbow Six and was known to be a team player who strictly liked following the book when it came to mission. However, this loyal member was later discovered to be the mastermind behind the assassination of Masayuki Yahata. His crimes don’t end here, as he was the one who orchestrated the conflict between Rinbox and Nighthaven. Upon his return, he would set traps for Ghosteyes and Redhammer and later eliminated Rainbow Director Harry “Six” Pandey.

What Weapons and Gadgets will Deimos have in Rainbow Six Siege?

Deimos is an Attacker Operator who acts like a hunter. He likes to strike down his enemies ruthlessly but also efficiently. So, he has devices and weapon abilities that best suit his hunting style. The masked operator uses nano drones called Death Markers to track down his enemies but also reveals Deimos’s location to others. These nano drones continue searching unless the timer runs out, Deimos gets eliminated, or when the target they are spying on dies.

This hunter likes to carry an AK-74M assault rifle to rain down bullets on his prey. He also has an M590A1 Shotgun to blast off the close-range enemies, which definetly suits his ruthless fighting style. Additionally, Deimos carries a .44 Vendetta revolver, which is his only secondary weapon choice. However, two shots from this revolver are enough to take down anyone who appears in his vision.

Deimos is a well-balanced operator with two-health and two-speed ratings. These stats along with his weapon loadout and abilities make him the perfect operator to act as bait or to misdirect the other team. Moreover, he can also push aggressively without worrying about taking a shot or two.