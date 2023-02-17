Minecraft Youtubers to Follow if You’ve Just Started Playing; Dream, Popular MMOs and More!

This article will look a the popular Minecraft Youtubers such as Dream and Popular MMOs which will be a huge part of your journey.

Youtubers are an important part of the experience of the game. That is why today we will look at 5 Youtubers you should follow if you are just starting to play the game. The list will include popular figures, tutorial channels, and more!

5 Minecraft Youtubers We Recommend If you’re Just Starting Out!

#5 – PrestonPlayz

Preston is someone you should follow if you love trolling content. His content is a mix of trolling listicle-type videos and more. He is a pretty famous personality outside of Minecraft as well since he dwells in Fortnite content as well. You should definitely check him out!

PrestonPlayz Youtube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@PrestonPlayz

#4 – Popular MMOs

If you are looking for mods or content that is along the lines of Minecraft challenges, then you will like this channel. Popular MMOs do not upload anymore but you should check out his past videos where he did various challenges and mod content.

Popular MMOs Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@PopularMMOs/featured

#3 – Dream

You cannot make a Minecraft list without Dream. the guy is one of the best content creators in recent times and recently broke the internet by doing a face reveal. Granted Dream does not make much content anymore, but his old videos are worth checking out since they offer a lot of fun and excitement for watchers.

Dream Channel Link: https://www.youtube.com/@dream

#2 – ZayPixel

ZayPixel offers chill Minecraft content for people looking to sit back and relax. Her builds are beautiful and she has been active on Youtube for quite a while. She posts weekly and her work ethic and commitment to her channel are unmatched.

ZayPixel Channel Link: https://www.youtube.com/@Zaypixel

#1 – MCBasic

This channel will help you out in terms of video tutorials on how to build things in Minecraft. This channel has how-to videos on building the basic things one requires to advance in the game. So if you are looking to learn about the game as much as possible, this channel is the way to go.

MCBasic Channel Link: https://www.youtube.com/@MCBasic

Those are all the Youtubers we recommend if you are just starting out! What are your favorite Minecraft content creators? Let us know!

