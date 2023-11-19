Alan Wake 2 Kalevala Knights Workshop Cult Stash: How to solve the mystery

Cult Stash are special collectible items in Alan Wake 2 which players come by when playing as Saga Anderson. These items are spread around the map by the Cult of the Tree who create menace in the world. To unlock these, players have to do certain tasks like finding a code, solving riddles, or playing Simon Says.

One such Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2 is present in Kalevala Knights Workshop in the Watery. To access this, the player needs to get bolt cutters which will be available at the end of RETURN 5 in the game. After using the bolt cutters on the locked gate, players can go to the backyard of the workshop to access it.

On reaching the Cult Stash, players are given a puzzle, with one number smudged out. The number that is removed states the number of spare vehicle parts present on the scene. Look around to find the required parts and enter the number into the lockpad. If you are having trouble finding out the numbers, the sequence goes as 5,4 and 2.

Inside that stash, players will find one flashbang, flare, and ammo for guns. This stash is good for restocking and might help a lot during that episode specifically. However, in case players have excess resources, they can opt to store them for later use.

How many Cult Stashes are there in Alan Wake 2?

There are a total of 22 Cult Stashes present in Alan Wake 2 which can be found around Watery, Brightfalls, and Cauldron Lake. The least amount of them can be found in Cauldron Lake and sums up to 5. While in Watery, 8 stashes can be found in the area alongside a map for them in Kalevala Knights Workshop. Lastly, Brightfalls has 9 of them and can be accessed easily.

All these Cult Stashes in the game have various rewards like new weapons, flashbangs, flares, and ammo. Players can access them during times of dire need or keep extra resources in hand. All they have to do is complete the tasks given by the boxes and reap the rewards.