Minecraft Might Collab with TikTok: Twitter Reacts to the Possibility

Mojang has pretty much collaborated with every franchise imaginable for their masterpiece, Minecraft. Megaman, Puma, Lacoste, Angry Birds, Fortnite, you name it. The game has become so popular that it has placed its roots deep down in pop culture. However, their recent conquest is the social media platform that caused a lot of ruckus in recent years, TikTok.

In a Tweet from their Official account, Mojang hinted at a collaboration between Minecraft and TikTok. This drove fans wild since they did not know what to expect. Let us look at some of the funniest/most unexpected Tweets to come out of this announcement.

Minecraft Announces Supposed Collab with TikTok: Twitter’s Reaction is Hilarious

Note: A little context for the upcoming tweets; TikTok MIGHT get banned in the USA soon. So keep this in mind when reading some of these tweets.

As you can see from the Tweet above, this is what the account tweeted. The image shows two well-known logos, one of TikTok and one of Creeper, a popular mob in the game. This hinted at a potential collab. Here is what the fans had to think about it.

Minecraft trying to rizz tik tok? — preston (@Preston) March 24, 2023

The Rizzler Minecraft account strikes again! We do think it is a possibility, maybe Preston is thinking along the same lines.

wrong timing bud — mando☆ (@beqmed) March 23, 2023

We don’t know why but the way Mando framed this has us laughing. Well done buddy!

the US government is gonna try and ban minecraft next??? — Skyes (@Skyes) March 24, 2023

We don’t know if that is possible since Minecraft is an ESRB-rated game.

As tragic as this scene is, we can’t help but laugh at the context in which it is being used for. Hilarious!

We do not know what this collaboration seemingly entails but we guess it can be something that promotes Minecraft on a higher level. Only time will tell what plans the developers at Mojang have with the game and this collaboration. For more Minecraft-related content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!