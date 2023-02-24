Minecraft News: Megaman X Minecraft DLC to Dash into the Game with X Buster Skins!

Minecraft is integrating the famous Megaman X into the game. We will get to face villains from the games. Details about the DLC below.

Mojang has never ceased to surprise fans with various collaborations. Among the many collaborations they have done in the past, Megaman X is the newest in the line of DLC. This DLC not only gives us the Blue Bomber Megaman X outfit but also a lot more. We will cover a lot more about the DLC in the section below.

Also Read: Why the BF Weevil is the best GTA Online Prize Ride in a while

Minecraft Brings Megaman X in DLC along with Skin Packs, Soundtracks, and More!

The game can get really boring if you just go around slaying zombies and building things. The cycle keeps repeating. With these DLCs, players can experience something new which can keep their interest in the game alive.

Mojang is partnering with Capcom to bring us the Megaman X DLC which will leave players stunned. Now, players can choose from 14 different costumes from the Megaman games. In addition, players can go through unique levels from X to see how they fare against villains such as Vile, Storm Eagle, Armed Armadillo, and Sting Chameleon.

Sigma is the final boss you will face in a four-stage fortress. It will be a blast from the past, from 2D to 3D! Players can partner up with their friends to enjoy this pixellated 90s adventure. Mojang has done a lot of hard work to keep the authenticity of the original game as there are certain levels designed to resemble the side-scrolling aspect of the Megaman games.

The soundtrack will no doubt give nostalgia to all of the players who were present during the 90s for that game. In terms of pricing, one can avail of the DLC at $8. One can buy it with 1340 Minecraft coins.

You can find the DLC listed in the Minecraft Marketplace if you want to purchase it. We definitely recommend getting the DLC since it provides lots of nostalgic factors such as skins, soundtracks, and more! To find out more information about the DLC, you can check out Minecraft’s official blog post about it here! For more Minecraft-related news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: Adin Ross signs streaming deal with Kick, fans point out similarity with LeBron James’ decision to join Heat