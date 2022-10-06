Here is everything you need to know about Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 Candidate Sniffer. They are ancient creatures.

As Minecraft Live edges closer and closer, fans are even more excited to see what Mojang reveals as their next year’s plans. Among these updates, the Mob Vote has taken the community by storm as Mojang has already revealed two of their three mob candidates.

The first candidate we will look at is Sniffer. Sniffer is an ancient creature once part of the ecosystem on Overworld. Here is a video that the official Minecraft Youtube channel gave the fans introducing the mobs.

Let us look at some details about the mob as well.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 Sniffer: Details

These beautiful mobs are known for cultivation and horticulture. You can revive their species by searching for them underwater. You will find Sniffer eggs in chests, which you can bring back to the surface and hatch.

The players will be responsible for finding eggs associated with their race and bringing them back up to speed. There will be set areas where players can find these areas.

These guys can also find ancient seeds that you can grow into various new and unique plants. The voting for these mobs opens on October 14th and will last until Minecraft Live begins.

Mojang ensures the voting is not spammy; you must sign in to your Minecraft account.

There are three spots the vote will take place. A special bedrock server for players, Minecraft.net, and the Minecraft Launcher. This ensures everyone can see the mob vote.

Even if Sniffer does not win the mob vote, there is a high chance Mojang will add them to the game since they have done this before with other mobs.

Sniffer’s appearance closely resembles the Pokemon Torterra, with a land block on their back and a turtle-like neck sticking out.

Their adorable sniffing animation took the community by surprise. The fans are excited; some even promise to vote for Sniffer as the mob who wins.

Only time will tell what the third mob is and what Mojang plans to do with the losing mobs.

