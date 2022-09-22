This article will cover 5 tips for beginner Minecraft players. They include food and armor management along with other information.

Minecraft is a relatively older game, but new players keep coming in due to its aesthetic and no-nonsense gameplay. We will look at five primary tips that are evergreen and will help you in progress.

If you are not a reader, the video below on Starting your Minecraft survival playthrough will help you a ton.

These essential tips for beginner Minecraft players will help you improve your playthrough in the initial stages.

5. Stock up on Food supplies

Food is essential for your survival. That is why you should carry plenty of it everywhere you travel. Your hunger keeps increasing the more you move.

However, this fact differs if your difficulty is set to Peaceful. Your health won’t regenerate, and sprinting will be disabled if your hunger meter isn’t full.

4. Protect your House with Torches

Mobs are annoying for beginners because of their lesser fighting experience. Therefore, newer players should take some time to place torches around their settlements.

Moreover, placing those torches will prevent the mobs from spawning and keep you safe from unexpected jumpscares and attacks.

3. Use Water to Negate Fall Damage

Water is another element players can use while exploring. Due to its innate ability to negate fall damage, finding a water outlet while falling from a height is advisable.

The best part is it does not even have to be deep; just one block is enough to soften the blow.

2. Prioritize Getting Armor

Armor is a crucial part of any game, regardless of genre. With Minecraft armor, you can absorb death-dealing blows and enhance your armor with enchantments.

Weapons might help you fight and deal with mobs, but it won’t matter if you die in one blow.

1. Keep Building

In the end, Minecraft is all about building things. If you keep adventuring, you won’t advance further in your playthroughs.

Build weapons, tools, armor, and many more to level up your gameplay and play the game like it’s meant to be played.

Follow all these, and you will ensure a smooth beginning to your Minecraft playthrough.