How to Craft a Beacon in Minecraft? You will need a Nether Star, some Glass, and Some Obsidian to make it. Instructions below.

A Beacon is an essential tool in the game as it can provide you with buffs and character upgrades. But making it will be hard since the items we want are semi-rare and challenging to find. You will also require a beacon pyramid. We will attach a video that will help you make the Pyramid below.



Now that we have the Pyramid out of the way let us look at how you can make the Beacon.

Step 1 – Finding Obsidian and Glass

Layer 31 in the Nether and Layer 11 in the Overworld have Lava. Obsidian is a mixture of Lava and water, so you can make it yourself by pouring a bucket of water into Lava. Use a diamond pickaxe since other ones won’t work in breaking the obsidian.

Making Glass is easy. Go to the beach and get blocks of Sand. Get 5 blocks of Sand and take them to the furnace along with any fuel source. Coal is the most common fuel source; you can find coal in caves or mines. We have a tutorial on making Glass; you can find the article below.

Step 2 – Finding a Nether Star

Go to the nether region and collect soul sands; they are gray and dark brown in color. Along with that, you need to collect three wither skulls and kill withers to get them. Now go to the overworld, create a T shape with the blocks of soul sand, and place the skulls on top of it.

After doing that, another wither will spawn, kill it and collect the nether star.

Step 3 – Making the Beacon

Now let us make the Beacon. First, go to the workbench and stack the materials in the 3×3 grid as follows. Three Glass in the topmost row, followed by a nether star in the center of the middle row, with two glass pieces on either side. The three obsidian blocks will go on the last row. And you’re done.

