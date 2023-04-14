Minecraft Update 1.20 Trails and Tales Finally Gets a Release Period!

For the longest time, Minecraft fans were suspecting the 1.20 Trails and Tales update to have a Spring release. However, it seems that the update is closer than most of us expected. It will release in Summer 2023 and fans are as excited as you expect them to be. Let us take a look at some of the things you need to know about this update including the release date.

Minecraft 1.20 Update *Could* Release in Summer 2023

Introducing Minecraft 1.20: The Trails & Tales Update! The Trails & Tales Update represents the journeys that Minecraft takes us on, and the unique stories that each of us bring back. pic.twitter.com/DdQgM9L0GH — Minecraft (@Minecraft) March 2, 2023

This update is set to bring out content that will satisfy the players for days! The update includes the much-awaited Archeology content that fans have been waiting for. In addition, we will see two new mobs, which are the Camel and the Sniffer. Camels are going to be quintessential traveling companions while Sniffers are going to be important in farming Torchflowers, a new plant.

In addition, we will also get the Cherry Blossom biomes which fans will like since a new type of wood is making its way into the game as well. The Cherry Blossom biomes will have beautiful pink-shaded trees along with an ambient Japanese vibe. One can find a variety of domestic mobs in these biomes. In total, there are multiple blocks being introduced in this update as well. You can find information about useful blocks in this article.

There is not much time left before the update is before us since there have been a lot of previews and betas for the upcoming update. You can download some of these betas by looking at guides online. In addition, getting a preview of the update will give you an idea of what to expect.

We hope you are as excited about this update as we are. We will see plenty of new content from Mojang. For more Minecraft news and updates, stay tuned at The SportsRush!