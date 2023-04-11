The Camel and Sniffer Mob in Minecraft Update 1.20; Learn All About Them in this Article!

The Sniffer and Camel are going to be the new mobs in Minecraft Update 1.20. This article will take a look at everything you need to know about them including where you can find them and how you can use them. In addition, we have separate articles on each of those mobs which you can check out. We are linking them in the upcoming sections.

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Sniffer and the Camel Mobs in Minecraft

The Mob Vote in 2022 decided which mob was going to get featured in the next major update. People chose Sniffer as the candidate. In addition, due to the nature of this update (Archeology focused) it was impeccable to add Camels since a lot of us are going to be out exploring the deserts.

Let us look at each of the individual mobs and see what you can do with each of them.

Sniffer

The Sniffer is one of the most intriguing mobs in Minecraft. It is an ancient creature and looks almost like a turtle. The mob tends to walk around sniffing for various seeds. In particular, it is looking for Torchflowers which have multiple uses. These creatures do not spawn naturally as they are ancient creatures.

Players will need to find Sniffer Eggs and hatch them. One can find these eggs in suspicious sand and in ocean ruins. A Sniffer Egg hatches in Twenty minutes when it is placed on a flat surface. One can breed these Sniffers using Torchflower seeds and they do not drop anything significant when dying. Therefore, slaying them is useless as it gives only negligible XP.

Camels

Camels are going to be one of the most useful mobs for travel in the new update. These are passive mobs that you can find in the desert. They wander around everywhere and sit for a few seconds at random. One can tame them and place a saddle on them to fetch a ride. Players can breed these creatures by offering cacti to two adult camels.

These creatures are so tall that zombies and other mobs won’t be able to attack you once you climb onto them. Jumping mobs can still attack you, however. Their movement is one of the fastest in the game and their stride covers lots of blocks in a short duration.

Like its companion the Sniffer, these mobs do not drop anything when killed as well. That is everything important you need to know about these two mobs in the upcoming Tales and Trails update. Stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Minecraft content!