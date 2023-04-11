Minecraft Blocks You Should Keep an Eye Out for in the 1.20 Update!

Minecraft Blocks are the foundation of the game. Without them, we would not be able to build or do anything in the game. The next major update will release in Spring called the Tales and Trails update. Today we will take a look at the blocks you should keep in mind in the next update. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Sniffer Eggs, Torchflowers, and More in the Minecraft 1.20 Update!

There are three prominent blocks we are going to take a look at in this article for the next update. First is going to be the Torchflower, and the next is the Sniffer Egg and the Cherry Blossom blocks.

The Torchflower

The ability of the Sniffer mob, as its name suggests, is to sniff out seeds for players. Once a Sniffer Egg hatches, it will look around and find seeds for the players. One of them is going to be the Torchflower. Much wasn’t known about these seeds back in the beta but now we are seeing a couple more uses for this flower.

A Torchflower is mainly going to be used to make orange dye. However, one can also use it to make a stew that grants Night Vision to the users. In addition, it also acts as a tool to attract bees.

Sniffer Egg

Speaking of the Sniffer, you will have to hatch the Sniffer first from an Egg so you can take advantage of its abilities. You can find these eggs in the Oceans Biomes deep down or the desert biomes, which is going to be a critical part of the next update. Since Archeology will be at the forefront of the next update, the Sniffer Eggs are going to be one of the most important parts of navigating the desert’s resources.

Cherry Wood Blocks

Last but not the least, the Cherry Blossom is finally making its way to Minecraft. It has been quite a while since Minecraft received a wood block. These trees contain wood but also pink petal blocks. These visually appealing blocks can be a nice change of pace for your builds if you are tired of various shades of brown. These rose-colored blocks can be found by chopping down cherry blossom trees.

These are the three blocks you should keep in mind the most since they will be integral in the next update. To get more information about Sniffer mobs, click here!