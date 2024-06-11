“I Appreciate the Confidence, But..”: Tyler Glasnow Pours Cold Water on Cowboys’ Micah Parsons’ Fanciful MLB Hitting Claim

What is the hardest thing to do in sports? When Deion Sanders was asked this question and made to pick between football, baseball, or coaching, Sanders unequivocally responded “Hitting that baseball.” Sanders continued to explain how hard it is to hit a baseball, despite what Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons thought, and said, “That baseball ain’t no joke. That’s why they fail seven out of ten times and still making $300 … $400 million a year.”

So, did the Dallas linebacker think he could hit a baseball that easily? On Chris Row Sports podcast, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow responded to Micah Parsons’ bold claim. Glasnow, among the better pitchers in the league, is no stranger to how hard a hitter’s job can be. What made the moment even more comical is when Glasnow learnt that Parsons had never played baseball in his life.

Tyler Glasnow reacts to Micah Parsons saying he could hit .200 in MLB pic.twitter.com/Ibh1BfCGEA — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) June 10, 2024

Having learned that Parsons had never played the sport, Glasnow assuringly asserted that “if he had 500 at bats, 5 hits; When he steps in and sees a big league, he will be like ohh never mind.” Unsurprisingly, CJ, the host, agreed.

Although those who never play baseball frequently mock it as a “lazy sport,” a closer examination reveals that baseball requires a special combination of talent, strategy, and athleticism. To bolster Glasnow’s argument and stake claim to baseball possibly being the hardest sport let’s look at high-profile athletes that did not make it in baseball.

Players Who Came to Baseball and Failed

The most renowned example of an athlete switching sports is perhaps Michael Jordan’s attempt to play professional baseball. Although he seems to have accomplished everything in the NBA, he did not succeed in one area. Jordan’s performance in the baseball minor leagues was uninspired at best, hitting just .202 (batting average) and striking out 114 times in one season.

The two-time NBA scoring champion and seven-time All-Star Tracy McGrady, declared in February 2014 that he will be chasing his ambition of pitching in the major leagues. He joined the Sugarland Skeeters but retired after just four appearances in which he allowed five earned runs and walked 10 in 6 2/3 innings.

Tim Tebow, the Heismann trophy winner, who left football for baseball in 2016, retired in 2021 with 940 Minor League at-bats. Unfortunately, he failed to reach the major leagues. His and other endeavours demonstrate the challenges that baseball players face, regardless of their athletic abilities.

While Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson act as notable exceptions who were able to deliver performance in both baseball and football, neither reached the pinnacle of accomplishment in baseball that they saw on the football field. No wonder Sanders found baseball harder than coaching.

It is conspicuous that baseball requires a unique set of mental and physical skills cultivated over years of repetition and practice. But does every athlete have the time and commitment, especially an NFL linebacker? Tyler Glasnow certainly does not think so. While Mike Parsons could surprise us but to achieve success in baseball he would have to quit football and that scenario seems highly unlikely.