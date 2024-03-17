N3on Faces Tremendous Backlash After Apologizing for Comments That Got Him Banned

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama recently apologized for the comments that got him banned from Kick.com through a YouTube video and later on his livestream. Although N3on is one of the most popular streamers in the industry, he is majorly known for the controversies that surround him. In fact, he got banned from the Kick platform after threatening to dox and assault a young fan and his family.



Advertisement

The clip of the Kick streamer’s questionable behavior was shared on X by DramaAlert and various similar pages until it went viral. While the online community gave him a mouthful, Rangesh was banned from the streaming platform. Although his ban remained only for a couple of days which fans found to be inadequate, the 19-year-old decided to come forward and apologize through a YouTube video.



On March 17, 2024, N3on uploaded a short YouTube video titled “I’m Sorry…” on his official YouTube channel. After acknowledging his mistakes and the bad decisions he took throughout his career, N3on admitted to crossing the boundary this time. He insisted that he was not the type of person to say such filthy words. Furthermore, the streamer explained that he let the young fan’s statements get to his head and did not realize how gruesome his threats were getting. He agreed the experience was an eye-opener and appreciated Kick as well as all his loyal fans for giving him another chance.

Advertisement

On the contrary, N3on’s apology on his recent Kick livestream turned out to be quite careless. A clip of his on-stream apology was uploaded by DramaAlert on X and fans instantly wanted him banned again. The streamer was massively distracted by the number of viewers and messages on his phone during his attempt to apologize for the messed-up situation. People pointed out how N3on never completed sentencing his thoughts but rather insisted on others watching the apology video on YouTube. People believed the 19-year-old was focused on running his business rather than making an apology. One commenter claimed the 18-year-old was dangerous and also wanted him locked up.

What did N3on do to warrant a ban?

While N3on is known for his vlogs and IRL streaming, he decided on a few indoor streams recently. During these streams, he reacted to content, interacted with his fans, and also talked to random people on video chatting services. On March 14, 2024, during a similar video chatting segment, N3on bumped into a kid who appeared to be a hater.



Advertisement

Immediately after meeting N3on, the young fan started using slurs and threatened him and his ex-girlfriend, Samantha “Sam” Frank, with physical assault. It was shocking to listen to a young kid say, “I’ll beat the sh*t out of you and your f*t girlfriend, bro, that f*t s**t. I will smack her in her face too b**ch.” Within moments, the Kick star lost his cool and proceeded to threaten him and his family. He stated, “I am gonna dox your entire family.” While asking for his name, N3on crossed his boundaries and claimed to s*xually assault the kid.

Given the intensity of the threats from N3on, a simple apology is not enough for repentance. Although his apologetic YouTube video was barely considerable, his act of apologizing on livestream did not sit right with fans. Furthermore, getting distracted by his usual business rather than framing complete thoughtful sentences made fans call for another ban.