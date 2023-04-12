HomeSearch

NA Valorant Challengers League Returns in Split 2! Find Out Schedule Here!

Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 12/04/2023

April The NA Valorant Challengers League Split 1 gave us some incredible matches and lots of drama. Most notably the MAD Lions fallout and DSG signing Yay as their new member. Split 2 will make people talk and give them what they were waiting for, tough competition and entertaining matches in Tier 2 NA Valorant. Let us take a look at all the participating teams and the Schedule that they will adhere to for those four weeks before Split 2 Playoffs.

NA Valorant Challengers League Split 2 Schedule

Here is a list of all the participating teams.

  1. The Guard
  2. M80
  3. G2 Esports
  4. Disguised
  5. Moist Moguls
  6. MAD Lions
  7. TSM
  8. FaZe
  9. OR Esports
  10. Shopify Rebellion
  11. Oxygen Esports
  12. Turtle Troop

Let us take a look at the week’s schedule for this split.

Week 1 Schedule

18th 

  • Moist Moguls vs. MAD Lions – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
  • M80 vs. Turtle Troop – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

19th April 

  • TSM vs Shopify Rebellion – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
  • The Guard vs FaZe – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

20th April

  • Oxygen vs Disguised– 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
  • G2 vs OR Esports – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

Week 2 Schedule

26th April

  • Oxygen vs Turtle Troop – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
  • G2 vs Moist Moguls – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

27th April

  • The Guard vs OR Esports – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
  • Shopify Rebellion vs Disguised – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

28th April

  • M80 vs TSM – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
  • FaZe vs MAD Lions – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

Week 3 Schedule

3rd May

  • Disguised vs Turtle Troop – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
  • FaZe vs OR Esports – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

4th May

  • M80 vs Shopify Rebellion – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
  • The Guard vs Moist Moguls – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

5th May

  • G2 vs MAD Lions –  1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
  • Oxygen vs TSM – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET, and 12 AM GMT

Week 4

10th May

  • G2 vs FaZe –  1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
  • TSM vs Turtle Troop – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET, and 12 AM GMT

11th May

  • Moist Moguls vs OR Esports – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
  • Oxygen vs Shopify Rebellion – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET, and 12 AM GMT

12th May

  • The Guard vs MAD Lions – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
  • M80 vs Disguised – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET, and 12 AM GMT

Week 5 is yet to get a schedule. One can watch each of these matches on the Valorant NA Twitch Server. We are really excited for Split 2 as we will get to see former World Champion Yay compete in the Tier 2 scene as a part of DSG. We are going to cover the teams and the format in a separate article so stay tuned for that!

