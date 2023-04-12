NA Valorant Challengers League Returns in Split 2! Find Out Schedule Here!
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 12/04/2023
April The NA Valorant Challengers League Split 1 gave us some incredible matches and lots of drama. Most notably the MAD Lions fallout and DSG signing Yay as their new member. Split 2 will make people talk and give them what they were waiting for, tough competition and entertaining matches in Tier 2 NA Valorant. Let us take a look at all the participating teams and the Schedule that they will adhere to for those four weeks before Split 2 Playoffs.
NA Valorant Challengers League Split 2 Schedule
Here is a list of all the participating teams.
- The Guard
- M80
- G2 Esports
- Disguised
- Moist Moguls
- MAD Lions
- TSM
- FaZe
- OR Esports
- Shopify Rebellion
- Oxygen Esports
- Turtle Troop
Let us take a look at the week’s schedule for this split.
Week 1 Schedule
18th
- Moist Moguls vs. MAD Lions – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
- M80 vs. Turtle Troop – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT
19th April
- TSM vs Shopify Rebellion – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
- The Guard vs FaZe – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT
20th April
- Oxygen vs Disguised– 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
- G2 vs OR Esports – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT
Week 2 Schedule
26th April
- Oxygen vs Turtle Troop – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
- G2 vs Moist Moguls – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT
27th April
- The Guard vs OR Esports – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
- Shopify Rebellion vs Disguised – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT
28th April
- M80 vs TSM – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
- FaZe vs MAD Lions – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT
Week 3 Schedule
3rd May
- Disguised vs Turtle Troop – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
- FaZe vs OR Esports – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT
4th May
- M80 vs Shopify Rebellion – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
- The Guard vs Moist Moguls – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT
5th May
- G2 vs MAD Lions – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
- Oxygen vs TSM – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET, and 12 AM GMT
Week 4
10th May
- G2 vs FaZe – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
- TSM vs Turtle Troop – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET, and 12 AM GMT
11th May
- Moist Moguls vs OR Esports – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
- Oxygen vs Shopify Rebellion – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET, and 12 AM GMT
12th May
- The Guard vs MAD Lions – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT
- M80 vs Disguised – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET, and 12 AM GMT
Week 5 is yet to get a schedule. One can watch each of these matches on the Valorant NA Twitch Server. We are really excited for Split 2 as we will get to see former World Champion Yay compete in the Tier 2 scene as a part of DSG. We are going to cover the teams and the format in a separate article so stay tuned for that!