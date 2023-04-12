NA Valorant Challengers League Returns in Split 2! Find Out Schedule Here!

April The NA Valorant Challengers League Split 1 gave us some incredible matches and lots of drama. Most notably the MAD Lions fallout and DSG signing Yay as their new member. Split 2 will make people talk and give them what they were waiting for, tough competition and entertaining matches in Tier 2 NA Valorant. Let us take a look at all the participating teams and the Schedule that they will adhere to for those four weeks before Split 2 Playoffs.

NA Valorant Challengers League Split 2 Schedule

Here is a list of all the participating teams.

The Guard M80 G2 Esports Disguised Moist Moguls MAD Lions TSM FaZe OR Esports Shopify Rebellion Oxygen Esports Turtle Troop

Let us take a look at the week’s schedule for this split.

Week 1 Schedule

18th

Moist Moguls vs. MAD Lion s – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT

s – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT M80 vs. Turtle Troop – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

19th April

TSM vs Shopify Rebellion – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT

– 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT The Guard vs FaZe – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

20th April

Oxygen vs Disguised – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT

– 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT G2 vs OR Esports – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

Week 2 Schedule

26th April

Oxygen vs Turtle Troop – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT

– 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT G2 vs Moist Moguls – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

27th April

The Guard vs OR Esports – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT

– 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT Shopify Rebellion vs Disguised – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

28th April

M80 vs TSM – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT

– 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT FaZe vs MAD Lions – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

Week 3 Schedule

3rd May

Disguised vs Turtle Troop – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT

– 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT FaZe vs OR Esports – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

4th May

M80 vs Shopify Rebellion – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT

– 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT The Guard vs Moist Moguls – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET and 12 AM GMT

5th May

G2 vs MAD Lions – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT

– 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT Oxygen vs TSM – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET, and 12 AM GMT

Week 4

10th May

G2 vs FaZe – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT

TSM vs Turtle Troop – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET, and 12 AM GMT

11th May

Moist Moguls vs OR Esports – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT

Oxygen vs Shopify Rebellion – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET, and 12 AM GMT

12th May

The Guard vs MAD Lions – 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET and 9 PM GMT

M80 vs Disguised – 4 PM PT, 7 PM ET, and 12 AM GMT

Week 5 is yet to get a schedule. One can watch each of these matches on the Valorant NA Twitch Server. We are really excited for Split 2 as we will get to see former World Champion Yay compete in the Tier 2 scene as a part of DSG. We are going to cover the teams and the format in a separate article so stay tuned for that!