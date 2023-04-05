MAD Lions Valorant Roster Splits Apart after VCT NA Challengers Failure: Turn on Each Other

Valorant NA is not without its fair share of drama. As much as it has sudden roster changes, there is an equal amount of difference of opinions. The VCT NA Challengers brought a lot of potentially stacked teams into the professional scene. One of those teams was MAD Lions which was previously known as Dark Ratio. However, after their failure in the challengers league and not qualifying for the Mid-Season playoff, things got a little heated.

MAD Lions Split Up as ZexRow and IGL Trick Get into a Battle on Valorant Twitter

As of today, we are releasing @drone_fps. We would like to thank him for his time and efforts, and wish him the best going forward. #ChallengersNA pic.twitter.com/ofHv8yioQW — MAD Lions English (@MADLions_EN) April 4, 2023



First, it was Drone that was fired. Now, there was a lot of backlash on Twitter for this decision as it was evident by the comment section for this tweet. However, the worst is yet to come as the next person to get fired was ZexRow. As you can tell, he did not go out silently.

yea I got dropped by moonchopper and trickaim but that doesn’t change the fact that trick took over the roster and changed it completely after qualing within 2 months and thinks he deserves the spot lol https://t.co/V5AVTJLUAc — ZexRow (@ZexRow) April 4, 2023

Just when we think everything was over Trick dropped this post and it made Valorant Twitter absolutely rampant. In addition, as the nature of Twitter is, a lot of people were instigating fights. We also saw ZexRow and Trick have an argument in this post’s comment section. We are going to embed that as well if you want to check it out.

Fuck it bro I’ve never been a fan of the high road anyways. If you don’t bring anything to the team, argue with everyone every single round, have the worst comms of any pro player, and can’t even win a single duel against anyone with hands you aren’t meant for challengers. So if… — MAD Trick (@TrickAIM) April 4, 2023

ZexRow’s Reply

This was an accusation to ZexRow. However, he was not going to stand there and take it. Here is what his reply to Trick was.

I put up the highest stats every vct/big tournament the last 2 years with u and u deadass dropped me after 5 bad games after I finally was able to carry u to a vct qual lol — ZexRow (@ZexRow) April 4, 2023

There were a couple of more comments made on Trick by ZexRow. We are going to link that thread in the embed down below.

yea my comms were bad and I did play bad in challengers but what makes u think u can change the entire roster? what made u so good to deserve that because I’m pretty sure almost every tournament before challengers u were never able to shoot back but people still played with you… — ZexRow (@ZexRow) April 4, 2023

ZexRow did acknowledge his mistakes and how his bad comming and performance in the last games took their opportunity to be in the Mid-Season but he also asked Trick why he was the one making the entire roster change. We also saw a Discord Chat between ZexRow and Trick talking about trials and replacements for the players removed from the organization. We are linking that below.

not looking like you got “dropped” especially by me. stop lying for twitter my boy. pic.twitter.com/H9b4cBQLMc — MAD Trick (@TrickAIM) April 4, 2023



MAD Lions truly had a bad performance in the tournament. Out of the 5 matches they played, they lost four. They won only their final match which was OREsports. That team was also a poor-performing one that lost almost all of its matches.

We are pretty sure this drama will subside after a few days but the truth is MAD Lions need to improve their performance. If this team does not improve by the time Split 2 comes around then there is little hope for the investors of this team. For more Valorant content, click here.