NA Valorant Challengers Split 2 League: Format, Teams, Where to Watch!

Valorant NA Challengers League is back and this time it will decide who will move onto the Ascension. There were a lot of roster changes for this new Split, most prominently the return of Yay to competitive. He was uncharacteristically removed from C9 but will now play for DSG. Let us take a look at all the teams that will fight in Split 2. After looking at the newly changed teams, we will take a look at the format and how this ties into the Ascension League.

Everything You Need to Know About NA Valorant Challengers Split 2

Valorant Challengers NA is back for Split 2! Which group are you most excited about?#ChallengersNA pic.twitter.com/OVwXASbb93 — VALORANT Esports NA (@valesports_na) April 11, 2023

Firstly, we will take a look at the roster changes that some teams made to their line-ups. There are a total of 12 teams playing in Split 2 out of which 6 were invited. The rest of the teams qualified through Open Qualifiers and the LCQ.

The Rosters for Each Team

Group A

M80

Koalanoob

Nismo

Johnqt

Zander

Eeiu

TSM

Seven

Corey

gMD

NaturE

Kanpeki

Oxygen Esports

randyySAVAGE

mitch

pwny

skuba

Verno

Disguised

Steel

Genghsta

Clear

XXiF

Yay

Turtle Troop

Add3r

Governor

Wedid

TiGG

mummAy

Shopify Rebellion

mada

bdog

vanity

v1c

moose

Group B

The Guard

Valyn

Trent

JonahP

neT

Tex

G2 Esports

ShahZaM

Dapr

Wippie

Penny

Oxy

Moist Moguls

Thief

Brawk

Aproto

Sym

Flyuh

FaZe Clan

Babybay

Dicey

Supamen

Poised

Rossy

MAD Lions

Ange

Trick

N4RRATE

TBD

TBD

OR Esports

Jonaaa6

Lear

PureVNS

Zelldris

Nillyaz

Valorant NA Challengers Split 2 Format

The teams you see have been reseeded into Groups A and B according to their performance in Split 1 and the Mid-Season event. Now, after all the matches are done, the teams with the most VCL NA points will move on to the Playoffs. From there, the Top Two teams will advance into the Ascension Tournament with the other top two teams who have qualified through Challengers tournaments around the world.

Split 2 will begin on April 18th and will last till the first week of June. On May 10th, the Play-Offs will begin which will categorize the good teams from the best. You can watch the matches through the VCT NA Twitch Channel. We have linked it so you can directly go to their page.

In addition, here is the schedule for Split 2 so you can follow every match down to a tee. For more Valorant competitive content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!