NA Valorant Challengers Split 2 League: Format, Teams, Where to Watch!
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 12/04/2023
Valorant NA Challengers League is back and this time it will decide who will move onto the Ascension. There were a lot of roster changes for this new Split, most prominently the return of Yay to competitive. He was uncharacteristically removed from C9 but will now play for DSG. Let us take a look at all the teams that will fight in Split 2. After looking at the newly changed teams, we will take a look at the format and how this ties into the Ascension League.
Everything You Need to Know About NA Valorant Challengers Split 2
Valorant Challengers NA is back for Split 2!
Which group are you most excited about?#ChallengersNA pic.twitter.com/OVwXASbb93
— VALORANT Esports NA (@valesports_na) April 11, 2023
Firstly, we will take a look at the roster changes that some teams made to their line-ups. There are a total of 12 teams playing in Split 2 out of which 6 were invited. The rest of the teams qualified through Open Qualifiers and the LCQ.
The Rosters for Each Team
Group A
M80
- Koalanoob
- Nismo
- Johnqt
- Zander
- Eeiu
TSM
- Seven
- Corey
- gMD
- NaturE
- Kanpeki
Oxygen Esports
- randyySAVAGE
- mitch
- pwny
- skuba
- Verno
Disguised
- Steel
- Genghsta
- Clear
- XXiF
- Yay
Turtle Troop
- Add3r
- Governor
- Wedid
- TiGG
- mummAy
Shopify Rebellion
- mada
- bdog
- vanity
- v1c
- moose
Group B
The Guard
- Valyn
- Trent
- JonahP
- neT
- Tex
G2 Esports
- ShahZaM
- Dapr
- Wippie
- Penny
- Oxy
Moist Moguls
- Thief
- Brawk
- Aproto
- Sym
- Flyuh
FaZe Clan
- Babybay
- Dicey
- Supamen
- Poised
- Rossy
MAD Lions
- Ange
- Trick
- N4RRATE
- TBD
- TBD
OR Esports
- Jonaaa6
- Lear
- PureVNS
- Zelldris
- Nillyaz
Valorant NA Challengers Split 2 Format
The teams you see have been reseeded into Groups A and B according to their performance in Split 1 and the Mid-Season event. Now, after all the matches are done, the teams with the most VCL NA points will move on to the Playoffs. From there, the Top Two teams will advance into the Ascension Tournament with the other top two teams who have qualified through Challengers tournaments around the world.
Split 2 will begin on April 18th and will last till the first week of June. On May 10th, the Play-Offs will begin which will categorize the good teams from the best. You can watch the matches through the VCT NA Twitch Channel. We have linked it so you can directly go to their page.
In addition, here is the schedule for Split 2 so you can follow every match down to a tee.