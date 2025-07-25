Steph Curry Reveals Anger at Making Just 105 Three-Pointers in a Row During Practice

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball over Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the fourth quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Steph Curry has become the gold standard for shooting excellence in basketball. His ability to knock down deep three-pointers has not only changed how teams play but also how players train. So, when Speedy recently asked Steph about his personal best for consecutive three-pointers in practice, it was no surprise that the number was staggering.

Advertisement

Curry revealed that he once made 105 three-pointers in a row. That’s right, 105. And he made sure to mention that it was all caught on camera, in case anyone doubted it. But the fascinating part wasn’t just the number; it was the mindset behind it.

Curry said that he initially aimed to hit 50 threes and call it a day. That was the goal. So, when he got to around 42, he actually began to feel pressure. It wasn’t because he was chasing a record. It was because he wanted to finish what he started and reach 50. But once he got past that and kept going, his expectations shifted. With each make, the bar moved higher.

Steph said, “If I don’t get 50 from five spots, I’ll have to start over again. So, that’s all I’m thinking about. I might get all of them from this spot. When I got like 40, I was like, just stay locked in.” When Curry finally missed on the 106th attempt, he wasn’t relieved. He said, “I got mad at 105 and somebody laughed like, ‘You really have a reaction at the 105.’”

He had gone so far beyond what he intended, and yet, the miss still stung. But that’s who Curry is. Even in practice, his standards are sky-high. This kind of competitive drive has fueled Curry throughout his career. It’s the same mentality that has helped him become the greatest shooter the league has ever seen.

Curry’s long-time running mate, Klay Thompson, has shown flashes of that same elite focus. A recent viral video showed Thompson, now with the Dallas Mavericks, draining 72 consecutive three-pointers in a similar shooting drill. The video brought back memories of the duo that once lit up arenas as the Splash Brothers.