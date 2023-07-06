Michael Jordan Gets Trolled for His $10,880,400 ‘Last Move’ Days After Bagging $2 Billion Profit From the Hornets

Michael Jordan’s last move as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets is being criticized just days after he finalized a $3 billion sale. Back in 2010, the Bulls legend had bought majority ownership of the Hornets franchise for $275 million. The sale represents a comprehensive profit of over $2 billion and leaves him a minority owner. One of Jordan’s last moves was picking former University of Alabama’s Brandon Miller as the 2nd overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft.

Jordan was responsible for picking Miller over Scoot Henderson, who eventually round up at the Portland Trail Blazers. Two games into the Summer League, Brandon Miller has failed to impress fans, with the 20-year-old producing 9 turnovers so far. Miller received a 4-year, $41.1 million contract with an average annual salary of around $10,880,400 million.

On Twitter, Clutchpoints shared a post exposing Miller’s poor performance in a 98-83 defeat against the Golden State Warriors.

Brandon Miller criticized for his performances in NBA Summer League

The Summer League has seen the Charlotte Hornets get off to a poor start. They have lost successive games against the San Antonio Spurs and the Warriors. What will worry fans more is the fact that Brandon Miller has looked less than ordinary.

Operating as a power forward, Miller top-scored with 18 points in a 96-77 defeat against the Spurs. He converted 3 of his 7 3-point attempts but had a total of 5 turnovers, which was also a team-high.

Against the Warriors, he mustered only 6 points but had 7 assists to go along with 4 turnovers. While the high number of turnovers is a problem, the 20-year-old can be expected to improve and has done well with the limited shots he has taken. At the same time, he has garnered a total of 15 personal fouls in 2 games.

His mixed performances have led to a range of reactions from fans, with some criticizing Michael Jordan’s decision of picking him over Scoot Henderson.

One fan suggested that Jordan had “fumbled the bag” yet again by drafting Miller instead of Scoot Henderson:

Another hilariously suggested that MJ was right to vanish after drafting Brandon Miller. Of course, whether the move actually proves to be a bust is something only time will tell.

Michael Jordan’s time as Charlotte Hornets owner has come under constant scrutiny

The Hornets have seemingly headed in the right direction in recent years, with the rise of Lonzo Ball and an increased focus on acquiring young future superstars. However, Jordan’s time as the owner of the Hornets has been under constant scrutiny. Apart from the infamous Kwame Brown trade, his early years were fraught with draft picks that proved bust on a regular basis.

The Hornets have been constantly rebuilding since the early 2010s and have been statistically one of the worst teams in the NBA. They have played just 7 Playoff games since the 2010 NBA season and will be looking to start setting things right from next season.