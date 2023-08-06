“A Tough Situation to Jump In” – Josh Berry on Replacing Noah Gragson Post the Rookie’s NASCAR Suspension

Yesterday, Noah Gragson’s rookie season went from bad to worse. The Legacy Motor Club driver found himself suspended indefinitely. According to reports, the Legacy Motor Club driver liked an insensitive meme that violated their and NASCAR’s code of conduct sections. Soon after the incident, the team announced a suitable replacement driver for the #42 car. Their hunt concluded with getting Josh Berry to race in Gragson’s car.

It’s worth noting that Berry has been called into action multiple times this year, having replaced an injured and then suspended Chase Elliott, an injured Alex Bowman, and now a suspended Gragson. Later on, when Berry got the chance to speak with the media, he shared his thoughts on what had happened and how he plans to tackle the challenge of driving the Legacy car.

Josh Berry speaks about replacing Noah Gragson



While Gragson’s career has been binned for the foreseeable future, the Jimmie Johnson-owned team that already had problems of its own is now facing the lack of a driver. Although with Berry coming in as a replacement, the team can breathe a sigh of relief.

Furthermore, Berry is scheduled to join the Stewart Haas Racing team replacing Kevin Harvick next season. But with the call-up to Legacy Motor Club, his Cup Series career might have received a head start.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bobpockrass/status/1687957896766668800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Berry mentioned, “Well, I mean, it’s hard to tell. But ultimately, they’re all the same chassis, so it’s tough so they can’t be too fairly different, I guess. I don’t know. Just we’re just going through the emotions, really. I don’t know how to say as a man, it’s just a tough situation to jump in.”

“You have found out probably ten o’clock today and that was about two hours before practice. So like I said, ‘Well, we’ll look at everything and I make a good game plan for tomorrow and just make the most of it.'”

Noah Gragson responds after being indefinitely suspended



Following the incident, Gragson went back to Twitter to post an apologetic tweet. Although he did not clearly indicate if his statement was a response to his suspension or his liking the insensitive meme.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NoahGragson/status/1687848582907351040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The shunned driver mentioned, “I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media. I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.“

Despite Gragson’s situation currently, when one looks back in time, there have been other instances of drivers getting suspended indefinitely. One way or the other, they have found ways to make it back into the sport. Albeit not always with the same team.

So perhaps Gragson will have the chance sometime in the future to perhaps restart his career. But for the moment, his career is a closed chapter.