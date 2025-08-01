mobile app bar

“We Want It All”: Chase Elliott Gears Up for 2025 Playoffs, Eyes Regular Season Crown and a Postseason Points Lead

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

Hendrick Cars driver Chase Elliott on pit road during the Great Clips 200 at Darlington Raceway.

Apr 5, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; Hendrick Cars driver Chase Elliott on pit road during the Great Clips 200 at Darlington Raceway.

Chase Elliott is greedy: he wants it all. The Hendrick Motorsports driver wants to finish the 26-race regular season on top of the standings, which would give him an additional 15 bonus points for the start of the 10-race playoffs. And then, use those bonus points as a kickoff toward winning what he hopes will be his second Cup championship.

“They’d be huge for sure,” Elliott said of potentially earning the bonus points. “I’ve been on both sides of the coin there. We’ve been (in) years where we have not had many playoff points and I’ve had a couple years where we’ve had a bunch.

“I promise, it is a lot easier when you have a lot in the bank. That’s a much better way to go about it. The way the system is, with so many things kind of being out of your control, it’s nice to have something to fall back on. So of course, yeah, we want it all.”

Elliott heads into this Sunday’s race in Iowa with a slim four-point lead over teammate William Byron, who was the previous points leader. Another Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson, is third in the standings, 15 points behind Elliott.

Fourth is Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, who is 20 points behind Elliott. Byron, Larson and Hamlin are the only drivers within one race’s worth of points behind Elliott. Another JGR driver, Christopher Bell, is in fifth place, 62 points behind Elliott.

What is ironic about Elliott’s hope to win the regular season championship, and then go on to win the 10-race playoffs, is that he’s advocated for the current format to be eliminated.

Elliott has a different points system in mind

Instead, Elliott proposes that NASCAR return to the old points system that was in effect for well over 30 years, mainly during the years when the sport was sponsored by Winston cigarettes, including the time his father Bill was an active driver.

The old points system did not have a playoff system like the current one has, there was no “Championship 4” winner-take-all playoff in the season finale, and the eventual champion was the driver who amassed the most points during the course of the season.

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

