Alex Bowman Explains Ally’s Unique Sponsorship Model

Srijan Mandal
|Published December 28, 2023

Alex Bowman 2023 Net Worth, Salary and Endorsements: How Did the Hendrick Motorsports Star Earn His $10 Million Net Worth?

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman shares an interesting relationship with his sponsor, Ally. The brand does not just sponsor him through his Cup career, but also in his midgets, sprint, and other dirt racing cars. While recently speaking on a podcast, Bowman explained how exactly a sponsorship agreement like this worked out.

During the conversation, the HMS driver said, “Ally, I didn’t know how I was gonna go when I took over the #48. I didn’t know anybody at Ally and know what our expectations were gonna be.”

I didn’t know how they’re they kind of operated I didn’t know what was gonna go on. And like the first things they asked me when I met everybody were like, what are you passionate about? What do you care about? What can we be involved in with you?”

Alex Bowman elaborates on how his sponsor Ally goes all in with whom they work with

Speaking further into the conversation, he mentioned, “I think for them, they want to support me and kind of be a part of all of it… We’ve seen them really like embrace kind of all of different aspects of everything they do. Anytime they kind of partner with somebody or go into a space they go all in. So it’s been really cool to get to work with them on it.”

Later on, Bowman said how he felt that the Ally-sponsored paint scheme was one of the “best-looking cars on the racetrack.” Surely there is no doubt that the shades of purple mixed with hints of black and white and at times blue make the #48 car pop out when out racing.

Ultimately, he also praised the sponsor for being “super supportive” of him and that he feels happy to be in partnership with them. Additionally, at the start of the 2023 season, Ally announced that they would be extending their partnership with Bowman for three years, powering him through the 2026 season.

