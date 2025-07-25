mobile app bar

Brickyard Breakthrough: How Kasey Kahne Overcame the Odds for His Final NASCAR Win at Indianapolis

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Driver Kasey Kahne speaks to the media before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Driver Kasey Kahne speaks to the media before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Could a Cup Series driver win the Brickyard 400, one of the most prestigious races in all of motorsports, and not remember much about how he did so? The answer is a resounding yes. The story of how Kasey Kahne won the 2017 iteration of the event at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway is an awe-inspiring tale of resilience and sheer willpower. It all began on a hot July day.

Kahne was in the final years of his racing journey at the time and had already secured many accolades. The one worry in his mind was that he had never won the Brickyard 400 despite coming frustratingly close several times. In 2004 and 2005, he finished fourth and second. By retirement, he had secured an average finish of 13.6 at the track, which was his personal best across the board.

To secure that missing victory on that day, Kahne went on a journey to hell and back. The event had been prolonged by rain, held 14 cautions in it, saw three red flags waved, and featured two overtime restarts. Overall, the race took more than six hours to come to an end. Through it all, Kahne figured out a way to win the war by defeating past heroes like Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson.

Dehydrated and out of breath in the race’s final moments, he juiced the maximum out of his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to pass Keselowski to the overtime line before a wreck led the race to end under the yellow flag. The physical toll that the entire ordeal took on him cannot be understated. They are what eventually led to his retirement from the game in 2018.

He told HendrickMotorsports.com in an interview, “I kind of somewhat blacked out. I’ve seen pictures of victory lane and stuff like that, so I have that in my mind. But overall, I don’t remember much of that race.” It wasn’t until he was back at his motorhome after receiving IVs that he began to realize the weight of what he had accomplished. Even though it was a bit late, he was overjoyed.

He continued, “It was one that I really wanted over the years. It was cool to finally win one.” The race’s 14 cautions and 55 caution laps still stand tall in the Brickyard’s book of records. The race flowed with a speed of 114.384 miles per hour, which is also the slowest recorded Brickyard 400 ever. Ahead of Sunday’s Crown Jewel at the quad oval, Kahne’s story remains one of the most remarkable ones to remember.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Share this article

Don’t miss these