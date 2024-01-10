Can Martin Truex Jr. Join Kyle Busch and Joey Logano in Elite NASCAR List in 2024?

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 05: Martin Truex Jr ( 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops Toyota) NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Busch Light Clash winner stands at center stage for photos with third place winner on his right Kyle Busch ( 8 Richard Childress Racing BetMGM Chevrolet) and at his left second place winner Austin Dillon ( 3 Richard Childress Racing Get Bioethanol Chevrolet) after a NASCAR race at the Coliseum on February 5, 2023 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 05 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Icon506230205012

Plenty of skilled and experienced drivers make up the 2024 grid. But only two have been Cup Series champions twice before now: Kyle Busch and Joey Logano. What Joe Gibbs Racing’s #19 driver Martin Truex Jr. will have a chance to do this season is join this elite list if he manages to find his 2023 regular season form. Pushing the rewind button to remember what that form was exactly, his win at last year’s Busch Light Clash pops up.

Truex Jr. followed the exhibition race with his season’s first points race win at Dover after 68 leading laps. Collecting multiple top finishes along the way at Charlotte, Kansas, and Illinois, he found the win again at Sonoma. The third and final victory lane of the year came in the Crayon 301 at Loudon. Finding the victory lane at these three tracks took his Cup Series tally to 34 and helped him bypass Dale Jarrett on the all-time win list.

It isn’t often you see a fire die out as painstakingly as Martin Truex Jr.’s did in the 2023 season. The 2017 Champion’s extraordinary showing in the year was pulled down only by fate and the mistakes of his #19 JGR crew.

Should he hope to get his 2nd championship in 2024, he ought to make sure that his crew chief James Small doesn’t make expensive errors like he did last year. Truex Jr.’s 2024 shot will be one of the last few remaining for him before retirement eventually crawls up from beneath the bed.

The tough competition for the 2024 championship from Hendrick Motorsports

Two other drivers who will vie for the 2x Cup Series champions’ honors are the Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Having missed many races in 2023 and failing to make the playoffs, Elliott heads to 2024 to prove himself. His strength behind the wheel already led him to the 2020 championship and the motivation will only be more intense this season.

Larson, on the other hand, failed to make ends meet at the Phoenix Raceway last November, though he was a Championship 4 contender. He was one of the most consistent and dominant performers throughout the year, with four wins and 1127 leading laps. The #5 driver also recently voiced his plans to retire from NASCAR in another 7-8 years. There is no question that he will want to hoist his name as high up the order as he can in the time that he has left.

With time running out and contenders breathing down his neck, Martin Truex Jr. is in for one hell of a season in 2024.