Jesse Love Relishing Opportunity to Show NASCAR Fans His Other Side Through RISING Series

Fans got to see a completely different side of the lives of NASCAR Cup Series drivers through Netflix’s Full Speed. The docuseries became a huge hit and marked a brave new step that NASCAR took into the future. Following it, Craftsman has created a new docuseries that covers the stories of three young and upcoming drivers through the 2025 season.

This five-episode series, titled “RISING”, premiered on YouTube from November 17-21. The featured drivers are Rajah Caruth, Carson Hocevar, and Jesse Love. Of these names, Love is perhaps the most significant. The 20-year-old won the Xfinity Series championship this year, and it makes getting an exclusive look into his campaign a rather interesting watch.

Speaking to PIX11 News recently, he expressed his thoughts about revealing the covers on every single aspect of his life for a camera crew to film and broadcast. He said, “It’s definitely an awakening moment for me. I remember watching some things, and I was like, ‘I wish that wasn’t in there.’ Geez, I don’t know how people are going to react to that.”

He went on to admit that the three drivers, including him, all have completely different lifestyles and that fans will get to see those differences clearly. He continued, “I feel like the episodes turned out really, really good. I feel like the feedback has been really solid. So, hopefully, they will invite me back to it again next year. It’s been such a cool experience.”

The producers of the show had been in his hotel room even the night before the championship race in Phoenix. So, every single aspect of his historic campaign will be uncovered for the world to watch.

What makes this prospect more intriguing is the fact that he wasn’t the favorite to win the championship till the last moment. It was his good friend, Connor Zilisch, who held that honor.

Zilisch secured a record ten wins through the 2025 season and still ended up losing to Love in the finale. By comparison, Love won only two races: The season-opening event at Daytona and the season-ending event at Phoenix.

The upset he caused in the finale created quite the exciting uproar in NASCAR circles and earned him a whole new set of fans. From Menlo Park, California, to North Carolina, he has come quite a distance. But his journey is just beginning.