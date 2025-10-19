Chase Elliott Pushes Back on Ultra Aggressive Superspeedway Tactics: “Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Make Crazy Blocks—and He Wins”

The last time Chase Elliott reached the Championship 4 was in 2022, when his momentum was at its peak. His strength lay in his composure and he consistently brought his car home in strong positions without resorting to unnecessary driving tactics. That same philosophy guides him heading into Talladega this year.

Sitting sixth in the standings and 23 points below the cutline to make it to this year’s Championship 4, Elliott is showing no sign of letting pressure cloud his judgment. He has no intention of throwing caution to the wind or forcing risky moves for a last-ditch advance. To him, patience pays, and his friend Ryan Blaney is proof of that.

“I don’t look at it that way,” the Hendrick Motorsports Driver said. “The best example I can give you is Ryan Blaney doesn’t make crazy blocks, and he wins more of these things than anybody else, and Denny too. Those guys put themselves in good positions, smart positions.”

“I don’t think you have to get super crazy and wild to be smart and put yourself in positions to win these races and then ultimately to go win them. So I’m gonna try and make my decisions based off of what I think is the right decision at that time to give ourself the best chance to win.”

“And if it works out, then great, and if it doesn’t, then you have to have confidence in the moves you make to make them successful,” Elliott continued.

“I don’t think you have to get super crazy and wild to be smart and put yourself in positions to win these races.” @chaseelliott He named @Blaney and @dennyhamlin as good examples of not making crazy moves. #NASCAR Presenting Partner: Billy’s Tequila (https://t.co/v0kmSf3lIA)… pic.twitter.com/YUuweRhYGS — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) October 18, 2025

Across 53 starts on drafting tracks, Elliott has won four races and carries an average finish of 15.8. At Talladega alone, his average finish stands at 14.1, third best among active drivers, with two wins, six top fives, and nine top tens in 19 starts. Even in this spring’s race on the track, he clawed his way from 30th on the grid to finish fifth.

For the #9 HMS driver, the mission is to stay consistent, collect stage points, and avoid getting caught in the crossfire. With his steady hand and knack for surviving the storm, he knows he doesn’t need heroics to punch his ticket to Phoenix, just another cool-headed run that keeps him in the hunt when it matters most.