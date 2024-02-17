Christopher Bell Makes Candid Admission About NASCAR Resume, Seeks to Mend Amends in 2024

At just 29, Christopher Bell is on his fifth season as a full-time Cup Series driver, with this year being his fourth with Joe Gibbs Racing. And in just his brief stint at NASCAR’s top-tier racing, Bell has won in every season and has appeared in the Championship 4 for two consecutive years. Despite his success, he is quite underrated. Nobody refers to him as the “Top Dog”. Why is it so?

Advertisement

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Bell admitted that he wants to etch his name among the winningest drivers. “I want to be known for winning races, and I have not won enough to be that guy,” said Bell. “I know I have all the tools in front of me to go out there and do it. So hopefully in 12 months, we’re having a different conversation where I’m not overlooked.” However, there is another reason why Bell just misses the spotlight every time. After all, veteran racers like Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., and Ty Gibbs are his teammates.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNASCAR/status/1758522373694009472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Hamlin is a senior athlete, with his usual villainous demeanor and a fan-favorite podcast. Plus, he has an array of memorable quotes that make him one of the most-talked-about drivers in the sport. Although Truex Jr. isn’t that outspoken, he is a former Cup Series champion, and just by sheer talent and charisma, he leaves his opponents scratching their heads as to how to beat him. Compared to Hamlin and Truex, Gibbs is very young, but his aggressive moves in the lower tiers of the NASCAR racing series often garner a lot of attention.

Bell is neither outspoken nor is he flashy by any means. All he knows is his game. He believes that actions speak louder than words and that is exactly what he says he will prove this year.

Christopher Bell keeps the banner of Toyota flying high

Toyota didn’t appear to have enough speed during the Daytona 500 single-lap qualifying session. The highest Toyota driver was Erik Jones, and that was a P22. Even 7X Cup champ and Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson, who has switched from Chevrolet to Toyota this year, seemed to lack speed. However, Christopher Bell and his fellow TRD driver, Tyler Reddick, upheld the banner of the company and with that, the name of their respective teams.

Reddick emerged victorious in the 60-lap shootout in Duel 1, while Jimmie Johnson passed J. J. Yeley and secured his spot in the 500 on the last lap. Needless to say, such a dramatic turn of events was quite enthralling to watch. Reddick’s winning momentum was carried forward by Bell when the latter passed his teammate and Reddick’s boss, Denny Hamlin, on the final lap of Duel 2.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AustinKonenski/status/1758325814041460876?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

It would be great to watch Bell win this year’s Daytona 500. For one, it would be a follow-up to his resolution of being a driver who is known for winning races, and two, it would lock him into the playoffs and confirm his chance of a third consecutive Championship 4 appearance. But let’s hope that his brake rotor doesn’t blow off like last time.