“This Ain’t It Deion”: Deion Sanders Receives Massive Backlash for What He Had to Say About His Offensive Line After CU Loss

As Deion Sanders stumbles upon another loss, CU’s hope for a bowl game is now facing hurdles. Colorado, now 4-4, struggled immensely throughout the matchup against UCLA and managed to turn in only one touchdown in the fourth quarter. Dissatisfied with this upset loss, Coach Prime vented his frustrations in the post-game interview, but it seems to have backfired.

In the post-game interview, Deion Sanders expressed that he wasn’t happy with the O-line’s performance. He also added how the star QB, Shedeur continued to take hits throughout the game and failed to run the ball due to the mounting pressure.

Deion Sanders Outlines His Future Plan for the O-Line

After this disheartening loss, when reporters asked what CU needed to improve, Deion unhesitatingly pointed to the offensive line. He then expressed how the offense struggled to run the ball, and even their first downs were halted, resulting in a loss of yards. To improve this situation, Prime simply noted that the team needs to revamp the entire O-line.

“There’s a struggle to run the ball. And we gotta figure it out,” Deion said. “The big picture – you go get new linemen. That’s the picture. Imma paint it perfectly.”

Followed by this post-game interview, fans weren’t happy with Coach Prime’s stance. While some resonated with his frustrations, others urged him to coach the talents better than to look elsewhere.

Disagreeing with Sanders’ take, Golf instructor Travis Fulton wrote in the comments, “This ain’t it Deion.”

Another user chimed in, expressing, “He burned the roster hand picked the players. It’s on him and his staff.”

Yet another frustrated fan wrote, “Anyone that likes Coach Prime needs to reevaluate their life. 🤷‍♂️”

A vexed fan wrote, “Ah yes, go after the teenagers that are tasked with keeping your son out of harm’s way.. you think they’re doing a bad job now?”

Lastly, this user didn’t shy away from taking a jab at Prime, writing, “Or, now this is a crazy idea, you COACH them up to do a better job?”

Although Coach Prime’s method to overcome difficulties was unconventional to some, CU’s offensive stats showcase how the offense suffered throughout the game.

Shedeur Sanders Rose Over Adversity Yet Fell Short

In their week 8 bout against UCLA, CU’s 21-year-old QB suffered significant resistance from the defense. The opponent managed to execute 27 pressures, 17 hits, 13 knockdowns, and 7 sacks on the offense, severely hampering Colorado’s offense. Despite this, Shedeur still managed to shine, adding 214 yards and a touchdown to his tally. He also completed 27/43 passes in the game. NFL Rookie Watch on X claims that the star QB could arguably become the best quarterback in the country if he had a competent O-line.

Colorado, now 4-4, will face Oregon State in week 9, the 4th ranking team from PAC-12 with 6 wins. CU must secure a victory, or their bowl game aspirations might face hurdles, as they still require two more wins and a .500 winning percentage. Is the Deion Sanders hype slowing down? What do you think?