Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discloses Extent of Partnership With Hard Rock in Latest Reveal

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has shaken hands with countless brands over his illustrious career as one of the most popular faces of NASCAR. The latest one on that long list is Hard Rock International. The association was revealed last week after year-long discussions. Recently, the driver provided further details about what the dynamics of the relationship were going to be.

It is old news that he will be turning brand ambassador for Hard Rock. The latest update is the unveiling of an Earnhardt-Hard Rock merchandise line-up.

He was spotted saying in a video posted by Hard Rock Cafe on X, “I’m excited about the new retail collection with Hard Rock. It’s really cool gear. It’s kind of a great collaboration.”

Who can be mad about a little bit of Earnhardt Jr. and a little bit of Hard Rock? The merch is already listed on the Hard Rock shopping site, and the iconic No. 8 car can be spotted on multiple pieces of apparel. Notably, this is the style that Lamar Jackson will find no reason to dispute in court.

Junior continued in the video, “Everybody loves music. Everybody loves their rockstars and their celebrities in the music business. All of that coming together to sort of create Hard Rock… I’m excited about the partnership. It should be a lot of fun.” The benefits of the association do not end with t-shirts, hats, and hoodies for fans.

It’s official, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr has launched his latest retail collection at Hard Rock and what better way to watch the races on Sunday, than by donning your support for the man himself, DEJ! Grab your fit at your nearest Rock Shop or order online today! pic.twitter.com/oOjZXolvxL — Hard Rock Cafe (@HardRock) April 7, 2025

The benefits for fans from the Earnhardt-Hard Rock partnership

Fans who dine at the Hard Rock Cafe on NASCAR race days will be able to enjoy some of Junior’s favorite dishes. The menu will include Star Dust Wings, seasoned with Love All Spice Blend and served with celery and blue cheese crumbles. The first apparel collection, including a hoodie, a t-shirt, and a hat, has been unveiled.

A second collection will be revealed in June. The items can be purchased at the cafes or online. All this is really fun for Junior. However, the Hard Rock Casinos are where his heart is.

He told Sports Illustrated, “I love going to casinos. You know, when we go out to Vegas, and we would have the banquet there for years.”

“Man, I’ve had a lot of fun in and around those casinos in Vegas, and so being in the [Hard Rock] casino in Hollywood and seeing that facility there, I told them I’m like, I feel like I’m in Vegas!” There are plenty of other benefits that await fans as a result of the partnership. Interesting times are ahead for Junior’s fans.